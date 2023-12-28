Home

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens Slam Ankita Lokhande’s Mother For Backing Vicky Jain in Slap Controversy

Public Backlash: Ankita Lokhande's Mother's Statements on Vicky Jain Draw Criticism Amid Slap Controversy in Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 house is full of controversial contestants. The December month has given a lot of content to the audience to witness the reality for the celebrities like Munawar, Ayesha Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain controversy surrounding Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17. Ankita and Vicky are one of the married couples in the house who have become a hot topic, especially after a video went viral showing Vicky Jain trying to slap Ankita Lokhande in the presence of other housemates, including Abhishek Kumar. But the latest update on the controversy is Ankita’s mother Vandana Pandis Lokhande defending her son-in-law Vicky.

In a video interaction with paparazzi, Vandana stated that what happened was completely wrong and clarified that she knows Vicky well since he lives with them. According to her, there was nothing wrong, and they are a loving couple who have found each other to share love. “Bilkul galat tha woh. Kyun ki main janti hu Vicky ko. Mere saath mein rehte hai woh. Toh I know them very well. Yeh bilkul galat hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahin tha. Kyunki woh bahut loving couple hai aur unko ek dusre ko pyar karne wala mila hai,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Forums (@indiaforums)



However, Ankita Lokhande’s fans didn’t take kindly to her mother’s defense of Vicky Jain. Some expressed their disapproval, suggesting that the mother is taking the wrong side and that it puts Ankita in a difficult position. There are also comments emphasizing the private nature of personal matters and how parents shouldn’t discuss their children’s issues in public. One fan wrote, “Maa hi galat ka sath de Rahi hai to bechari beti kya karegi.” Another fan wrote, “Thts there life thy knw how thy do if he slap she knw wht she do mom don’t knw wht she do thts there personal things mom can’t tlk about tht in public I think all hve there personal thng parents nt share there children’s things in public forum my opinion thy resolve in inside.”

Watch the video of Vicky trying to slap Ankita inside Bigg Boss 17

Did Vicky try to slap Ankita? Abhishek said tu to aapni wife ko national tv pe hit karne ki kosis ki , that is not right #AbhishekKumar #BigBoss17

#VickyJain #AnkitaLokhande #BB17 pic.twitter.com/ttgBnmSVMu — RAJ DHANESHA (@dhaneshaRaj28) December 22, 2023

What do you think about the whole slap incident?

What do you think about the whole slap incident?