Bigg Boss 17: Orry Shows Off His Dance Moves At Abhishek Kumar’s Bash, Mannara Chopra-Ayesha Khan Tag Along- Watch

Bigg Boss runner-up Abhishek Kumar hosted a private bash where social media sensation Orry stole the limelight by flaunting his dance movie. Other co-contestants cheered for Orry. Watch viral video.

Mumbai: Social media sensation Orry was recently spotted setting the stage on fire with his amazing dance moves at the Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar’s party. The bash was hosted on February 6, 2024. Not only Orry but other Bigg Boss 17 co-contestants also made their presence. Ayesha Khan who made a wild card entry at the reality show also made it to the party, and of course, there’s no party without the Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. However, some of the Orry moves became the highlights of the bash.

Orry Jumps Over Bartender’s Table- Watch Viral Video

At Abhishek Kumar’s party, Orry stole the limelight as he climbed over the bartender’s table and showed off his dancing moves to the ‘Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe’ song. While Orry lived his life as he calls himself a ‘liver’, the social media star shook his leg as others continued to cheer him for his amazing moves.

Take a look at Orry’s Dance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Munawar Faruqui Hugs Abhishek Kumar At Bigg Boss Reunion Party

The reunion was a joyful moment as it saw Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar, embracing each other. Many photos and videos circulating on social media captured the duo laughing, hugging, and giggling as they reunited at the gathering. Along with all the enjoyment and enthusiasm, the two were also spotted performing the iconic dance moves that they used to do inside the house.

Here’s a pic of Abhishek and Munawar Hugging:

Mannara Chopra To Ayesha Khan Join Abhishek Kumar’s Bigg Boss Reunion Party

Although Orry stole the spotlight of the show there were multiple moments for which Bigg Boss fans were waiting to see. One of the key highlights of the party was the Bigg Boss 17 wild card entry contestant, Ayesha Khan, she was spotted wearing a gorgeous black bodycon dress which stood out at Abhishek’s bash.

Take a look at Ayesha’s Outfit at Abhishek’s Bigg Boss Reunion Party:

SHE KNOWS SHE SERVED. 🔥

Would love to see #Ayeshakhan in a music video along with #AbhishekKumar pic.twitter.com/e2wKJbGa5N — yourweirdcrush X (@Yourweirdcrush1) February 6, 2024

Another spotlight of the Bigg Boss reunion bash was second runner-up, Mannara Chopra who donned a beautiful A-lined red coloured dress paired with diamond earrings. The Bigg Boss sensation greeted the media with a beautiful smile. Well, all know Mannara never lets her vibe down.

Take a look at Mannara Chopra’s Outfit at Abhishek’s Bigg Boss Bash:

She legitimately looks like a damn doll. I’m stunned. She’s gorgeous.#MannaraChopra pic.twitter.com/PpFO3aCauc — yourweirdcrush X (@Yourweirdcrush1) February 6, 2024

Other notable names include Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt, and Soniya Bansal. However, Tehelka aka Sunny Arya, Arun Mashetty, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, and Viacy Jain decided not to show up at Abhishek Kumar’s Bigg Boss reunion party.

