Bigg Boss 17: Orry To Make Wild Card Entry In Salman Khan’s Show? Here’s All We Know

Orry, known for his quirky fashion statement and bizarre phone covers is all set to make a wild card entry in Bigg Boss season 17.

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry is currently the talk of the town. The internet sensation was seen posing with almost every Bollywood celebrity such as Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor. Orry is often seen sharing exclusives inside images of B-Town parties. The star isn’t just restricted to Bollywood celebs but he has also been seen posing with Indian cricket players like Shubman Gill and the Pandya brothers. According to reports by ETimes, Orry is likely to feature in Bigg Boss season 17 as a wild card contestant.

Orry To Enter Salman Khan’s Show Bigg Boss 17?

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, known for his quirky fashion statement and bizarre phone covers, will be welcomed in the Bigg Boss house for a couple of days. Information was given to the media that, ‘Orry will be on the set tomorrow and is expected to shoot his entry sequence with Salman Khan, the host of the show. The Bollywood superstar will introduce himself to the audience and the contestants on the show.’ Although the news of Orry’s arrival is confirmed, it has not been finalised whether he will be staying till the end or not.

His past appearance with Bollywood celebrities sparked the internet leaving the netizens asking ‘Yeh Orry kaun hai?’ His entry at Salman Khan’s show is bound to grab all the attention and generate curiosity among the audience. The latest edition of Bigg Boss has been making rounds on the internet, with never-ending gossip adding more spice to the reality show.

Current Situation in Bigg Boss 17

Adding more flame to the show is Bollywood actress and contestant Ankita Lokhande recently sparked with revelations on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. This was not the first time the actress was seen making the headlines on social media, previously the Bigg Boss contestant was seen undergoing multiple tests during her rumoured pregnancy.

The latest contestant to be evicted from the house was internet personality, Navid Sole. He said, My eviction was definitely not valid, and I consider it unfair. I think it was a rubbish way of eliminating someone giving excuses like translation or problems with translation to get me out of the house. I am hoping the audience will take notice of that and also Bigg Boss give me another opportunity.”



Watch this space to get more updates on Orhan Awatramani wild card entry in Bigg Boss 17.

