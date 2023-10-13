Home

Bigg Boss 17: Phones Allowed in Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Netizens Go Bonkers

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens are going berserk after reports claim that phones will be allowed in Salman Khan's reality show.

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan’s reality show is coming up with some jaw-dropping twists in tis seventeenth season. The celebrity reality series has had a huge fan following ever since it started in 2006 with Arshad Warsi as its host. In the second and third seasons it was hosted by Shilpa Shetty and megastar Amitabh Bachchan respectively. However, it was with the fourth season when Salman took over as the host and has been associated with the show since then. In a recent report, social media handle Bigg Boss Tak has claimed that phones will be allowed inside the Bigg Boss house this time. Te handle tweeted, “For the first time in history, Contestants will get special access to a phone inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. This special access will be limited to special Contestants.” Netixens enraged over the report and slammed the makers.

Open biasedness hoga isbaar — Ꭺnurag (@AnUrAgRaJmIsHrA) October 13, 2023

Is baar bb bol k baised hoga — janat111 (@janatbhat) October 13, 2023

Phone to talk to Bigg Boss, I guess! Like last year they had a telephone from which Bigg Boss interacted with the contestants! — Vipin Sharma (@VipinSharma1203) October 13, 2023

So basically to lure them into the show bb bowing down to the contestants wishes because some potential contestants have said they cannot survive a day without their phones . So obvious this is scripted and winner is predetermined. — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) October 13, 2023

Phir toh bilkul bhi maza nhi aayega — Sajida Khan (@imsajida27) October 13, 2023

Ab pr pr hoga — Animesh Singh (@Sin96967Singh) October 13, 2023

Kuch time baad sb contestant apne ghar se hi live rahenge 24hours BB house ki jarurat hi nahi padegi — Rudra (@rudrastics) October 13, 2023

Matlab iss baar jitna power utna access wow guys — Gang (@gang_universe) October 13, 2023

Fir Complete Isolation kya matlab raha ? — (@SalmaIqbalKhan) October 13, 2023

Scripted show ko aur kachra bnaane pr lage hai — Andleeb Akhtar (@mr_akhtar_17) October 13, 2023

“SPECIAL ACCESS TO SPECIAL CONTESTANTS ” pic.twitter.com/9F8jcAdrgj — NirVana (@Khayaalii) October 13, 2023

Fir kaisa bigg Boss — Ankita singh (@Ankitasingh069) October 13, 2023

Ye toh galat baat hai lekin — Lafdebaaj (@Lafdebaajbhai) October 13, 2023

Aur zoom call pe PR se bhi baat karwa Lena — Mr.Hunt (@asliMrHunt) October 13, 2023

Yeh Toh Bigg Boss Shuru hone Se Pehle hi Twist Aa Gya — Mr Perfect (@starmanjeet007) October 13, 2023

Pooja Bhatt is laughing on your words “for the first time in history” — (@ellyse_kaur) October 13, 2023

Matlab saari bahu ko apni PR team se direct biggboss ke ghar se hi baat karne milega aur show ki ma bhen ek ho jayegi . Biasness next level hogi galiya aachhi padegi biggboss ko .. — G.O.A.T (@shivthakare03) October 13, 2023

