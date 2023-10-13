Top Recommended Stories

Bigg Boss 17: Phones Allowed in Salman Khan's Reality Show, Netizens Go Bonkers

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens are going berserk after reports claim that phones will be allowed in Salman Khan's reality show.

Published: October 13, 2023 8:24 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Bigg Boss 17: Phones Allowed in Salman Khan's Reality Show, Netizens Go Bonkers

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan’s reality show is coming up with some jaw-dropping twists in tis seventeenth season. The celebrity reality series has had a huge fan following ever since it started in 2006 with Arshad Warsi as its host. In the second and third seasons it was hosted by Shilpa Shetty and megastar Amitabh Bachchan respectively. However, it was with the fourth season when Salman took over as the host and has been associated with the show since then. In a recent report, social media handle Bigg Boss Tak has claimed that phones will be allowed inside the Bigg Boss house this time. Te handle tweeted, “For the first time in history, Contestants will get special access to a phone inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. This special access will be limited to special Contestants.” Netixens enraged over the report and slammed the makers.

NETIZENS GO BERSERK OVER PHONES BEING ALLOWED IN BIGG BOSS SEASON 17:

