Bigg Boss 17: Pregnancy Rumours To Divorce Hints, 7 Times When Ankita Lokhande Sparked Headlines

One of the strongest title contenders in Bigg Boss 17 is the Pavitra Rishta actress, Ankita Lokhande and here are top moments of Ankita that made headlines. Read along.

Bigg Bigg 17 Grand Finale: The Bigg Boss 17 finale is approaching, and fans are eagerly waiting for the winner to be revealed. The five contestants left in the competition – Arun Mahashetty, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra – are all competing for the prestigious Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale. The season was full of drama, with intense arguments and controversies like the clash between Abhishek and Isha Malviya, and complaints from Anurag Dobhal. But the show stealer of the season was the relationship between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The duo entered the BB’s house in October 2023, however, Vicky Jain was the latest contestant to face the eviction, leaving Ankita and other contestants in the house. Here are the top moments when Ankita Lokhande sparked controversies and made headlines on the internet.

7 Times When Ankita Lokhande Made Headlines

Amidst the chaos, the spotlight was also on Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s relationship, which was marked by ongoing disagreements, discussions about Sushant Singh Rajput, special treatment from the Bigg Boss team, and even rumors of pregnancy. Let’s explore the experience of the Pavitra Rishta star in the Bigg Boss house.

Ankita Lokhande’s Shocking Claim That Vicky Lives Separately

During a conversation with Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and others, Ankita Lokhande once opened up about the real reason behind her and Vicky Jain’s decision to participate in Bigg Boss 17. She disclosed that Vicky is a dedicated fan of the Salman Khan show and had expressed his wish to be a part of it. At another time, Ankita also mentioned that their time in the BB house was the longest period she and Vicky Jain had spent together, as they do not live together otherwise. While Ankita resides in Mumbai, Vicky lives in Bilaspur.

Ankita Lokhande’s Equation With Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande openly talked about her former boyfriend, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, several times while in the Bigg Boss house. During a media interaction on the show, Ankita made it clear that she doesn’t mention Sushant to gain sympathy. Instead, she mentioned that she discusses his positive qualities with a sense of pride.

Constantly Logging Heads Between Ankita Lokhnade and Vicky Jain

The disagreements between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, husband and wife, began in the second week when Ankita shared her feelings of emotional neglect by her husband, a businessman. She asked him to dedicate more time and provide support, to which he initially agreed. However, their relationship turned sour, resulting in several heated arguments. These conflicts took a toll on Ankita, who was seen breaking down during intense exchanges. At one point, Ankita even asked Vicky if he wanted to take a ‘break’ from their relationship.

Chaos During Family Week with Vandana Lokhande and Vicky’s Mother

As the show was directed towards the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale, Ankita Lokhande, and her mother-in-law made it to the headlines after she saw Ankita kicking her son on national television. In Family Week, the Pavitra Rishta actress became the talk of the town on multiple occasions when Vicky Jain’s mother accused her daughter-in-law of gaining sympathy from Bigg Boss by taking his late boyfriend’s name. However, Ankita’s mother backed her daughter and denied all the claims made by Vicky’s mother and pointed out the contestants for bringing up the topic.

Is Special Treatment Allowed Inside Bigg Boss House? Here’s What Neil Bhatt Revealed

Big Boss revealed that Ankita and Vicky were receiving special treatment in the house after other contestants noticed changes in their looks. It was discovered that the couple was getting hair treatments and spa services, which made the other participants unhappy. However, Neil Bhatt informed everyone that Vicky wears a hair patch that requires changing every two weeks. This revelation prompted the contestants to collectively decide to stop Ankita’s services, while Vicky was allowed to continue due to it being a medical procedure.

Did Ankita Lokhande Get Pregnant?

During one of the previous episodes, Ankita Lokhande told Vicky Jain that she had missed her period and was experiencing nausea. She expressed her worries about these unusual symptoms. Afterward, Ankita was asked to visit the medical room for a pregnancy test, which ultimately turned out to be negative. However, she still continued to feel unwell.

Ankita Lokhande Hints Divorcing Vicky Jain

On several occasions, Ankita Lokhande brought up the subject of parting ways with Vicky Jain after the reality show comes to an end. Whenever the husband and the wife have a heated argument, Ankita hinders the relationship. However, there have been instances where Bigg Boss fans spotted Vicky trying to slap Ankita. The relationship between the two has been complicated to understand.

What are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande winning the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.