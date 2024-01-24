Home

Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra’s Message to Sister Mannara Chopra Ahead of Grand Finale Wins Netizens Heart

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, recently on Instagram extended her support towards her cousin Mannara Chopra, and wrote a heartfelt message.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: With just a few days left for the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale to take place, Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended her support for Mannara Chopra who is among the top five contestants in the reality show. For the unversed, Priyanka and Mannara Chopra are cousins. Recently, the Baywatch actress extended her support for her sister. Here’s what Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote for her sister, Mannara.

‘Give It Your Best’, Writes Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka took her support to Instagram and supported her cousin sister, Mannara Chopra. The story read, “Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem Mannara Chopra (sic).”

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Instagram Story:



The Bigg Boss Grand Finale is all set to take place on January 28, 2024. After the recent eviction of Samarth Jurel, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, and Vicky Jain the top five contestants include Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhnade, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashetty.

Mannara Chopra’s Journey In Bigg Boss 17

One of the strongest contenders of the Bigg Boss 17 house is Mannara Chopra, the actress who entered the reality show in October 2023 and is now among the top five contestants in Bigg Boss 17. Recently, the show host, Salman Khan, called out Mannara Chopra’s name for becoming the Bigg Boss 17 season’s superstar.

Take a look at this video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Mannara Chopra’s Equation with Other Contestants

Mannara Chopra has always kept a good bond with everyone in the house. However, Mannara was accused multiple times of getting along with Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui later in the game. Former Bigg Boss 17 contestants, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan frequently called her ‘hypocrite’ and ‘cheater’ in Bigg Boss 17 house.

Take a look at Mannara Chopra’s Instagram Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mannara❤️ (@memannara)

Bigg Boss 17 fans were quick to note that Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui had a good game strategy for the game. Earlier in the torture task Mannara was seen putting herself in the ring to save his co-contestant Munawar Faruqui. In another episode, Mannara was again seen protecting Munawar from other contestants after the torture task.

What are your thoughts on Mannara Chopra lifting the Bigg Boss 17 trophy? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

