Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Aishwarya Sharma SLAMS Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan’s Equation Calls Them ‘Itna Fake Kyu Ho Rahe Ho?’

Aishwariya Sharma made comments on Munawar and Ayesha's relationship on Salman Khan's show in a recent Bigg Boss 17 promo video posted by Colors Entertainment.

In a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17 shared by Colors Entertainment Aishwariya Sharma made comments on Munawar and Ayesha’s equation on Salman’s show. The Hindi reality show Bigg Boss 17 showed unexpected twists and turns for Bigg Boss title contender Munawar Faruqui. The comedian faced a lot of criticism when Ayesha Khan entered the controversial house. For the unversed Ayesha Khan had recently made a wild card entry in the Bigg Boss 17 house. She is also Munawar’s ex-girlfriend. In another episode, Ayesha confronted Munawar of ‘two-timing’ with Nazila Sitaishi and her. However, the stand-up comedian had already accepted his mistake and apologised on the show. Inside the house, Munawar and Ayesha were seen bonding in the house. While the Bigg Boss contestant Aishwarya Sharma addressed their bond as ‘fake’.

What Did Aishwarya Sharma Comment About Munawar and Ayesha’s Equation?

In the promo video posted on Instagram by Colors Entertainment, Aishwarya Sharma was seen discussing Munawar’s equation with Ayesha Khan with her husband Neil Bhatt. She felt Ayesha and Munawar were just portraying themselves in front of the camera. The duo decided to choose what to wear. In the video, she was seen asking Munawar to wear a white shirt. After deciding to opt for the white shirt, Ayesha was seen asking if she looked good in her attire. Seeing all this drama happening, Aishwarya gets annoyed and mocks the duo.

Watch Promo Video of Bigg Boss 17:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

She was seen telling her husband, “Tum looks bhi de rahe ho usne jo bola white shirt pehno, toh woh bhi phena. Mujhe toh bhot acting lag rahi hai Munawar ke side se. Log itne bewakoof nahi hai jitna tum samjh rahe ho. Kyu itna fake? (You are taking her suggestions. She instructed you to wear a white shirt and you wore it? I feel it’s way too much acting by Munawar. People are not that foolish. Why are you being such a fake guy?)

Fans React To Aishwarya’s Comments

The promo went viral on social media and has now become the talk of the town. Bigg Boss fans were quick to react to Aishwarya’s statement. A fan wrote, “I am Munawar’s fan, but sorry to say Aishwarya is right, it looks fake and scripted(sic).” Another user commented, “Aish is right completely fake lag rahe hai ek winner quality lag raha wo bhi fake nikala (Aishwarya is right, I thought Munawar can win this but he also looks fake)(sic).” The third user wrote, “Aishwarya is right…because he was crying last night that I love Nazila or this is all….everything is fake in both of them (sic).” In the previous episode, Munawar got emotional and was seen regretting his mistakes. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan is likely to take up Munawar’s love life in the episode.

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Sharma’s comment? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss Season 17!

