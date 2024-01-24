Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down After Witnessing Her Journey In BB’s House- Watch Video

Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17 title contender Ankita Lokhande breaks down in a recent promo as Bigg Boss recalls her journey in the reality show. Watch video

Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down After Witnessing Her Journey In BB’s House

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Promo: Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhnade was seen getting emotional as the producers of the show decided to give each contestant a flashback of their roller-coaster journey in the controversial show hosted by Salman Khan. The promo video showed glimpses of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain cherishing their beautiful moments in the reality show. Here’s what the video also showed.

Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down After Recalling Her Journey In Bigg Boss 17

In the video, Ankita Lokhande was called up to the stage and was greeted by her fans. The video shortly displayed a few moments of Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. The duo were seen laughing and holding hands. Seeing this Ankita Lokhande got emotional and broke down.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Latest Promo Video:

In the video, Bigg Boss was heard saying, “Ankita Lokhande ke dil mai vakjaye mai rishto ke liye kaafi jagha aur ahemiyat hai (There is a lot of space and importance for relationships in Ankita Lokhande’s heart) (sic).”

To this the Pavitra Rishta actress responded, “Bigg Boss mera maika hai…Jis tareeke ka pyaar mujhe yaha mila hai zindagi mai kahi nahi milega (Bigg Boss is like my mother’s home…the kind of love I have got here, I will not find anywhere else in my life)(sic).”

Later in the video, Bigg Boss also added, “Dil se nibhaye daave ke sath, aapka yeh rishto se bhara pariksha bhara safar kaafi dilchasp raha hai. Ya mai yun kahu pavitra raha hai (This journey of yours, filled with trials was interesting or should I say your relationship was pure) (sic).”

Ankita Lokhande’s Equation with Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhnade and Vicky Jain got married in December 2020, and later the couple entered various reality shows. It was in October 2023, that Ankita and Vicky stepped together in Bigg Boss 17. The couple was constantly seen making headlines and shouting at the top of their voice. On multiple occasions, the host of the show Salman Khan had to intervene between the two.

However, recently Vicky Jain’s journey in Bigg Boss 17 shortly came to an end. Now the top five contestants include Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahashetty. The Grand Finale on Bigg Boss 17 is all set to take place on January 28, 2024.

What are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande lifting the Bigg Boss 17 trophy? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.