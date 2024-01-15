Home

Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Get In An Ugly Verbal Fight Latter Says, ‘I Will Leave You Forever’- Watch

Husband and wife, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande yet again indicated on parting ways. The duo engage in a heated argument. Watch video.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: The popular Hindi reality show has been making headlines since Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain stepped into the Bigg Boss 17 house. The actress has become the talk of the town since the day she brought in the subject of divorce in their relationship. A recent video of Bigg Boss has been making rounds on the internet that showed Ankita having an ugly verbal spat with her husband. Read along to find out what exactly happened.

‘I Am Leaving Your Life’ Says Ankita Lokhande

The promo began with Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh teasing all the contestants, including making jokes about Ankita and Vicky’s argument. Later in the video, Ankita asks Vicky to clean the utensils, but he retorts that she cannot command him as she is no longer the captain.

Ankita was disappointed with his response and remarked, “What kind of manners is this? (sic)” Later, Vicky is seen cleaning the utensils and expresses, “chaar log ke samne mujhe kharab banate ho! (You make me look bad in front of everyone) (sic).” Ankita then declares, “Mujhe tere se baat nai karne. (I am going from your life forever I don’t want to talk to you. I am leaving your life forever) (sic).”

Take a look at Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video:

Promo #BiggBoss17 Bharti and Harsh roast HMs, Vicky Jain Vs Ankita Again, Eviction update pic.twitter.com/qoczTNEyty — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 14, 2024

Vicky Jain’s Mother Questions Ankita Lokhande

In the previous Family Week episode, Ankita and Vicky’s mothers stepped into the Bigg Boss 17 house. While Ankita’s mother was seen addressing the rough patches in their relationship. Vicky’s mother chose to question her daughter-in-law regarding the behaviour she portrayed towards her husband. Vicky’s mom expressed her distress when she found out that Ankita kicked her husband on national television.

She mentioned calling Ankita’s mother immediately after the incident and asking if she also similarly kicked her husband. This made Ankita upset who responded by saying that there was no need to involve her mother, especially since her father had recently passed away.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Married Life

Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. The couple entered Salman’s show in October 2023. The couple frequently made it to the headlines because of their ugly arguments. Ankita has recently indicated to part ways with her husband once the reality show comes to an end.

What are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande parting ways with Vicky Jain? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.