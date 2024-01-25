Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Mannara Chopra Jumps In Joy After Looking Back At Her Journey In BB’s House- Watch

Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Mannara Chopra Jumps In Joy After Looking Back At Her Journey In BB’s House- Watch

One of strongest title contenders of Bigg Boss 17 Mannara Chopra witnessed her journey in Bigg Boss 17 and jumped in full excitement. Watch video.

Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Mannara Chopra Jumps In Joy After Looking Back At Her Journey In BB’s House

Bigg Boss 17: As the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 17 is just three days away. The producers of the show decided to show the journey of the top five contestants including Ankita Lokhnade, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra. After showing the journey of Ankita, Abhishek, and Arun, it was Mannara Chorpa’s opportunity to shine. The Bigg Boss 17 promo video showed the emotional journey of Mannara going through some tough times in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Trending Now

‘Amazing Journey Raha Hai’, Says Mannara Chopra- Watch

At the start of the video, Mannara Chopra was seen jumping in excitement as she became one of the top five finalists in the 17th edition of Bigg Boss. In the short clip, Bigg Boss asked Mannara, “Kaise lagi yeh vibe? (How did you like this vibe?) (sic).”

You may like to read

To this, the diva screamed in excitement and said, “Bohot amazing vibe hai Bigg Boss (Being here is an amazing vibe Bigg Boss) (sic).” The journey of Mannara Chopra started in Bigg Boss 17 when she entered the house in October 2023. After facing tough challenges, and losing friendships on the reality show, Mannara is now one of the strongest title contenders of Bigg Boss 17.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Later in the video, Bigg Boss took Mannara for a flashback at her incredible journey in Bigg Boss 17. Mannara out of joy screams, “Mai jo bhi hu bas aapke vajse se hu Bigg Boss (Whatever I am is because of you Bigg Boss) (sic).”

The latter part of the video featured Mannara Chopra’s emotional ride in Bigg Boss 17. From having a heated argument with Ankita Lokhande regarding Vicky Jain to hearing all the taunts from Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan. Mannara Chopra came a long way in the reality show.

Mannara Chopra’s Equation With Other Contestants In Bigg Boss 17 House

Ever since Mannara Chopra entered the Bigg Boss 17 house she was mostly seen being targetted by almost every contestant including Ayesh Khan, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Isha Malviya.

In one of the previous episodes of Bigg Boss 17, when Mannara Chopra was trying to protect Munawar Faruqui after the torture task, several contestants including Vicky, Ayesha, and Isha passed derogatory comments to Mannara Chopra. Vicky Jain went to the extreme and called her ‘cheap’. According to him, Mannara was sitting on Munawar’s lap, while other contestants pointed out that it was not a situation like that and denied Vicky’s claim and said Mannara was not sitting on Munawar’s lap instead she was sitting on the pillow.

Take a look at Mannara Chopra’s Instagram Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mannara❤️ (@memannara)

It is to be noted that Mannara and Munawar shared a special bond on the reality show. Both the contestants are frequently seen together having conversations and discussing the strategy of the game.

However, as Bigg Boss 17 takes another step to the Grand Finale, the top five finalists include Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhnade, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahashetty. The Grand Finale is set to air on January 28, 2024, from evening 6 pm to 12 am.

Who do you think will lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy? Watch this space to get more exciting news on the latest season of Bigg Boss!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.