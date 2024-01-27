Home

Bigg Boss 17 title contender Munwar Faruqui ahead of the Grand Finale gets emotional as Karan Kundrra gives a positive feedback and mentions Faruqui's past relationship. Watch promo video.

Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Munawar Faruqui Breaks Down After Karan Kundrra Mentions His ‘Relationship Trauma’

Bigg Boss 17: As the popular Hindi reality show approaches the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss season 17, the makers of the show decided to drop a few glimpses of the top five contestants before the finals of Bigg Boss. A recent video went viral on social media, where popular celebrity Karan Kundrra came in to support Munawar Faruqui. The conversation between the two progressed and Karan recalled the past life of Munwar and made a shocking statement, which came as a surprise to Bigg Boss fans.

‘I Was Not Ready, But Bigg Boss Guided Me’, Says Munawar Faruqui

At the start of the video, the host recalled the journey of Munawar Faruqui. He also stated that a total of 105 days Munna had spent at the reality show. Later Munawar stated that he was not ready for a lot of things in his life but coming to Bigg Boss had helped dealing with multiple problems in his personal life.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video:

Munwar Faruqui Breaks Down After Hugging Karan Kundrra- Watch

As Munawar approaches Karan, a few glimpses of Ankita Lokhande are also shown. Soon Faruqui gives a tight hug to Kundrra and breaks down emotionally. Later the host questions Karan, “What kind of feedback are you looking to give to Munwar after noticing him for a while on the Bigg Boss 17 (sic).”

To this Karan positively supports Munwar and adds, “Hogya na? Galti Hogayi? Maafi maangli? Bas…! (It happened! Did you make a mistake? Did you apologise for it?.. Then you have done everything you can!)(sic).”

Karan Kundrra Recalls Munwar Faruqui’s Past Mentions, ‘Relationship Trauma’

In the latter half of the video, Karan Kundrra backs up his friend Munawar on the mistakes he made. He further points out, “Munwar might have done this because of a relationship trauma, or maybe his past relationship could have affected him, and because of that he is not able to move out of the relationship (sic).”

He further adds, “Not everybody will love you, not everyone will hate you. There is no reason why you should be sad now. Whatever has occurred is past now (sic).” Karan also stated that he doesn’t want Munwar to please everybody, and says “Strong men make mistakes and stronger men mend what they have done and move forward. You have respected everyone and you had a fantastic journey, your world has just gotten better (sic).”

Munwar Faruqi’s Equation In Bigg Boss 17 House

Munwar in doubt is one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 17 House out of the top five contestants including Ankita Lokhnade, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahashetty.

Munawar is known to make the headlines on social media after the wild card entry of Ayesha Khan, she exposed Munwar’s past relationship and accused him of dating multiple women simultaneously. On the other hand, popular YouTuber and social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi came to the limelight and accused Munawar of cheating on her.

For the unversed Munawar also has a son with his divorced wife, Jasmine. Ayesha also claimed that Munwar cheated on Jasmine with Nazila. It was not the first time Munawar’s personal life was being discussed on national television. However, Munwar did not entertain the conversation as he didn’t want to discuss his relationship on the controversial reality show.

What are your thoughts about Munawar Faruqui? Who do you think will win the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 17? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.