Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Munawar Faruqui Takes A Dig At Reporters When He Was Called ‘Womaniser’- WATCH

In a new promo video of Bigg Boss 17, contestant Munawar Faruqui was seen addressing the media while he being called as a 'womaniser'. Here's how Faruqui fired back.

Bigg Boss 17: Before the Bigg Boss 17 finale on January 28, the contestants were grilled by the media who asked them questions about their behavior in the house adding more spice to the reality show. A sneak peek of an upcoming episode revealed accusations against Munawar Faruqui for allegedly exploiting women for his own game. Additionally, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra are confronted for quickly engaging in character assassination. Here’s what the promo showed.

Media Squeezes Out Truth From Munawar Faruqui- Watch Video

In a new promo for Bigg Boss 17, Munawar is seen facing a barrage of questions about his romantic relationships and breakups. A reporter remarked, “You became infamous because of this show (sic)” alluding to the impact of his appearance on Bigg Boss 17 on his personal life.

His former girlfriend Ayesha Khan entered the show as a wild card contestant and accused him of being unfaithful to her and his other girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi simultaneously. In response, Munawar expressed during a media interaction, “Bigg Boss brought three couples together here and destroyed my two relationships (sic).”

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Another journalist alleged that he used women to advance in his career. He was accused of getting closer to Ankita to make Mannara jealous and getting closer to Mannara to make Ankita jealous. Vicky mocked Munawar and claimed that the reporter asked the question that the nation wanted to ask Munawar.

Ankita Lokhande Logging Heads With Mannara Chopra

In another promo, a media person questions Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra for engaging in character assassination during every argument in the house. Defending herself, Ankita says, “When Mannara has an issue with someone, she speaks in such a derogatory manner that it knows no bounds.”

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

What are your thoughts on Munawar Faruqui? Do you think Faruqui is a womaniser? Watch this space to get regular updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

