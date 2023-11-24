Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Orry Joins Salman Khan on Sets, Fans Say ‘Snake With Tiger’ – WATCH

Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Orry Joins Salman Khan on Sets, Fans Say ‘Snake With Tiger’ – WATCH

Bigg Boss 17: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry to enter Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17. The latest promo features the duo having a good laugh on Orry's 'liver' remark - WATCH

Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Orry Joins Salman Khan on Sets, Fans Say 'Snake With Tiger' - WATCH

Bigg Boss 17: Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, who is best friends with celebrity kids like Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan, is all set to enter Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17. Orhan, also known as Orry, fuelled the rumours that he might appear on the reality program by sharing pictures with Bhaijaan. Now a promo shared by Bigg Boss Khabri on X (formerly known as Twitter) featured Orry giving a good laugh to Salman Khan with his liver comment went viral. The promo also showed the host schooling Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui. He also alerted Ankita Lokhande about his husband’s gesture for Sana.

Trending Now

Orry Enters Bigg Boss 17 House:

Promo BiggBoss17 WKW, Vicky aur Sana ki khuli pol, Munawar aur Vicky pe bhadke salman aur Orry entry pic.twitter.com/jF493iNYFW — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 23, 2023

You may like to read

Orry’s pictures with Salman Khan have taken social media by storm. He uploaded a few selfies without his trademark hand gesture. Orry made a goofy face in one of the pictures with Salman, who has been enjoying the success of his most recent movie, Tiger 3. In the second picture, Salman and Orry were posing together and grinning broadly as they looked into the camera. The caption on the post read, “Just leaving this here.. 🚨🆘 (sic).” Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured beau also reacted to the photo. Kapoor wrote, “Is the world ready.” Shikhar Pahariya wrote, “Aap orry ke peeche …orry aapke peeche too..much fun 👿 (sic).” Veer Pahariya wrote, “Tiger 🐅 with Snake 🐍 (sic).”

Orry Poses With Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 17 Set:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

The comment section was filled with fire and star-eye emojis. One of the users wrote, “Orry we dare you to put your hand on Salman Khan’s chest! (sic).” Another user wrote, “We want to see Orry’s special pose with Bhai🤣❤️ (sic).” The third user wrote, “BHAI ke sath chipak ke photo khichwa to maanu (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “The distance is still maintained 😂😍 (sic).”

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sana Saeed, Munawar Faruqui, Khaanzadi, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt are among the candidates in the reality program, which is presently aired on Colors TV. Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV and JioCinema from Monday through Friday at 10 PM and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.