Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Orry’s Reply About World Cup Leaves Abhishek in Shock, Netizens Say ‘Solid Character Hai’ – WATCH

Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Orry’s Reply About World Cup Leaves Abhishek in Shock, Netizens Say ‘Solid Character Hai’ – WATCH

Bigg Boss 17: Orry had a busy first day inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Leaving people curious about his work, his answer to Abhishek about the World Cup has got every one tongue-tied.

Bigg Boss 17: Watch Orry Asked 'Isn't World Cup Next Year?' Leaves Abhishek Kumar In Utter Shock

Bigg Boss 17: Orry aka Orhan Awatramani made a grand entry at Salman Khan’s show, the star-studded sensation added more spice to the Bigg Boss house. Last Sunday, the entire country had their eyes fixed on their television screens, except for Orry. The social media star seemed to have little interest in cricket and was unaware that the ICC World Cup Final had recently ended with Australia’s victory or that a cricket World Cup was even held this year.

Trending Now

Watch Promo Video of Bigg Boss 17

You may like to read

In the promo video it can be seen that just like everyone else, Bigg Boss contestant Rinku Dhawan too was curious about Orry’s line of work. Hence, when she asked Orry what he did for a livelihood, he reinforced his position and said, “Cooling, breathing, vibing, and surviving’ in life.” He even entered the BB17 house clad in t-shirt with text written on it: ” I am a liver.”

Later when Abhishek Kumar questioned who won the World Cup, Orry said, “World Cup next year hai na (Isn’t it next year)? leaving Kumar shocked and netizens in splits!

Bigg Boss Fans Excited On Orry’s Entry – Check Reactions

Bigg Boss fans were excited to see Orry’s wild card entry in the Bigg Boss house. One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, “solid character hai!.” Another fan commented, “He might actually overshadow the actual contestants.” The third user wrote, “This guy is so funny.”

Orry being Orry is seen to be dressed in vibrant, fancy, and quirky hues. While the BB17 contests were entrusted to throw him a party, his recent appearance at the Zoya Akhtar directorial ‘Archies’ event in Mumbai has left everyone scratching their heads if and when Orry was in the house.

Watch Orry At Archie’s Bash, Netizens Ask If He Is Evicted From The Bigg Boss House?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

He was sighted at a party for the Archies cast and crew in Mumbai on Saturday night. Fans were wondering if he had already left the house. “Wasn’t he in Big Boss?” one user commented on a paparazzi’s video. The second user wrote, “WAIT, HE’S NOT IN BIGGBOSS17’S HOUSE?”. The third comment read, “Bigg Boss ne ek din mei nikal diya kya (Did Bigg Boss throw him out in just a day),”

According to reports by ETimes, the K-pop singer will enter the Bigg Boss 17 house in the first week of December. The report read, “Aoora is quite popular among Indians and is known for his renditions of popular Bollywood numbers. Everyone knows about his passion for India and Bollywood, which has helped him connect with the local public. He’s slated to move in the first week of December.”

Watch this space to get regular updates on Big Boss latest season.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.