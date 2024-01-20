Home

Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Salman Khan Grills Abhishek Kumar’s Mother For His Aggressive Behaviour, Says, ‘Maarna Chahiye Tha Bachpan Mai’

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar's mother spilled bean about her son, after Salman Khan questions Abhishek's aggressive behaviour Bigg Boss 17 house.

Bigg Boss 17: The popular Hindi reality show continues to fuel more excitement on the show. The latest Bigg Boss 17 promo video showed Salman Khan calling contestants’ family members on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. After talking to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s family members. Now it was the turn of Abhishek Kumar’s mother to spill beans about her son.

Salman Khan Lashes Out At Abhishek Kumar’s Mother, ‘He Should Have Slapped…’

Salman jumped into the conversation where he pointed out, “Abhishek at the beginning of the reality show stated that he would be using the Isha Malviya for his game (sic).” Later in the video Salman also stated that later in the Bigg Boss 17 house, Abhishek manipulated everyone with the same kind of behaviour. He stated, “Voh kisi bhi kaarn se kisi se bhi ladh padhte hai… or phir justify karte hai ki mai aise he hu.. (He fights with anyone for no reason… and then justifies that I (Abhishek) am like this) (sic).”

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video:

Promo #BiggBoss17 Salman ne #AbhishekKumar ki maa se kiye kuch teekhe sawaal pic.twitter.com/tGoVG5UySK — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 20, 2024

He further questioned Abhishek’s mom and asked, “Aap bataye ki Abhishek yeh game ke iye kar raha hai ya voh aisa he hai? (Can you tell me whether Abhishek is doing this for the sake of playing the game or is he just like that?) (sic).”

To this Abhishek’s mother replied, “Haan voh aise he hai, usse galat bardash nahi hota! (Yes, he is like that, he cannot tolerate what is wrong!) (sic).” To this Salman furiously responded, “You are telling me that your son is not wrong? Is he correcting everyone in the house? (sic).” Salman also pointed out Abhishek Kumar slapping Samarth Jurel on national television and asked her mother to give a justification for his action.

To this Abhishek’s mother, replied that he got these traits from his father. She stated that her husband also behaves similarly. The host of the show also referred to Isha Malviya’s incident where she made fake accusations about the Udaariyaan actor when she accused his father had slapped him.

Although her mother had denied the fact. Salman Khan intervened and said, “He should have slapped his son. Not once but three to four times a week, he should have slapped him (sic).” However, the conversation between Salman and Abhishek’s mother escalated. Mrs Kumar mentioned the claims made by Isha were all fake.

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar’s Past Relationship

This was not the first time Abhishek and Isha were seen engaging in a heated argument. The duo met at the sets on Udaariyaan. Isha on multiple occasions stated that Abhishek’s aggressive behaviour was intolerable and had allegedly slapped her.

What are your thoughts on Abhishek Kumar’s equation with Isha Malviya? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

