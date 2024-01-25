Home

Bigg Boss 17: Rohit Shetty Offers Abhishek Kumar to Be a Part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14; Here’s How The Finalist Reacted

Conducting stunts for the finalists, Rohit Shetty selected Abhishek Kumar to accompany him in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Updates: When we talk about dangerous stunts or crashing cars from one place to another, it is always Rohit Shetty, whose name crops up in mind. The Indian Police Force director was the latest guest who graced the Bigg Boss 17 house. Shetty went to the reality show to promote his recently released series Indian Police Force featuring Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. Also, another reason for the director to go to the show was to choose a contestant for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Bigg Boss 17 is about to come to an end.

The show will air its grand finale on January 28, 2024. Out of all the contestants, only the top 5 including Arun Srikanth Mahashetty, Ankita Lokhande, Munwar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar secured their place in the finale. Coming back to Rohit, the director as usual asked the finalist to perform some gut-wrenching stunts and chose Abhishek Kumar to join him in the next season. Abhishek hasn’t confirmed yet, but he politely said that he would think about it.

Munawar Faruqui left a lasting impression on the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Mannara Chopra has conveyed her desire to co-host the upcoming season alongside Rohit. Several former Bigg Boss contestants have participated in the adventure-based reality show previously. As one of the most physically fit contestants in Bigg Boss 17, the Udaariyan actor could pose a formidable challenge if he chooses to join Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 grand finale is just around the corner and with each passing day the excitement among fans is building up. Also, various media reports confirm that some of the well-known entertainment industry celebs including Karan Kundra, Sandip Sikcand, and Shalin Bhanot will grace the last episode of the show to root for their favourite finalist. Apart from these celebs, ex-contestants of the show will also be present at the time of the grand finale.

