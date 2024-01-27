Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Rohit Shetty Reveals About Romantic Picture of Vicky Jain and Purva Rana to Ankita Lokhande, Actress Says, ‘Thappad Hi Khayega’

Bigg Boss 17: Rohit Shetty Reveals About Romantic Picture of Vicky Jain and Purva Rana to Ankita Lokhande, Actress Says, ‘Thappad Hi Khayega’

Ankita Lokhande responded to the widely circulated photos of Vicky Jain with Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, and Purva Rana.

Ankita's reaction when Rohit shetty revealed about the romantic picture of Vicky Jain with Purva Rana.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Updates: It’s hardly two days left for the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale to take place. Amid the buzz of the finale, director Rohit Shetty was seen moving inside the BB house to select two contestants for his stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. As the director went inside the house, he met the top final contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Srikanth Mahashetty, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar. Later, the director was seen engaging in conversation with Ankita, revealing to her that her husband Vicky Jain’s romantic picture with Instagram influencer Purva Rana is doing rounds on the internet.

Trending Now

Post Vicky’s elimination from Bigg Boss 17, the businessman hosted a bunch of parties at his home. Several pictures from the party where Jain can be seen posing with Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Sana Khan and actress-influencer Purva Rana went viral on social media, leaving Ankita Lokhande’s fans in shock. However, one picture which infuriated Ankita’s fans was when Vicky and Purva were snapped in a very close pose together. Now, the same news has reached Ankita, thanks to Rohit Shetty.

You may like to read

A clip which is doing rounds on the internet features Rohit asking Bigg Boss if he could break one house rule and give some information to the finalists about the outside world. Later, the permission to the director was granted by Bigg Boss. It is then Rohit told Ankita, “Vicky ne abhi tak 2 partiyaan ki hain. Ek party main Sana, Isha, Ayesha aur ek ladki hai pata nahi chal raha hai.” In response, Ankita looked at the director with open wide eyes.

Take a look at the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jai shree krishna ♥️🙌 (@heenaxdits)



Later, Rohit continued and said, “Main kasam kha raha hoon. Main Colors ki kasam kha raha hoon, main Khatron Ke Khiladi ka host hoon. Apni rozi roti pe khada hoon, jhooth nahi bol raha hoon. 2 partiyaan ki hain abhi tak aur aaj bhi chal rahi hai, shayad ghar par hi hai.” This statement of the director left everyone stunned, and that’s when Ankita said, “Thappad hi khayega voh zor ka.” Rohit then described the romantic pose of Vicky Jain through actions.

For the unversed, a picture of Vicky Jain and Purva Rana is doing rounds on the internet where Jaina and Purva are standing close to each other. The picture was shared by Purva Rana on her Instagram handle. The ousted participant from Bigg Boss 17 embraced her tightly as they displayed their smiles for the camera. Nevertheless, the photograph left Ankita Lokhande’s fans feeling let down. Shortly after its online posting, numerous users swiftly commented, expressing their disapproval of Vicky Jain.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.