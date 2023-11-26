Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Asks Wild Card Entry Orry, ‘Karta Kya Hai,’ WATCH His Hilarious Reply

Home

Bigg Boss 17: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry made Salman Khan laugh with his hilarious antics. THIS is what he said after the host asked him - What does he do for living? - Watch viral promo video!

Bigg Boss 17: The controversial Bigg Boss house just got better with Orhan Awatramani a.k.a. Orry’s entry as a wild card contestant. Ever since his photos with celeb kids went viral on social media, netizens developed an interest in Orry’s whereabouts. Even Salman Khan couldn’t stop himself from asking about his professional life, something that almost everyone wanted to know. Salman was seen having a hilarious conversation with the internet star in a new promo released by ColorsTV on Instagram. The host asked, “Orry kya karta he ye mujhe bhi janna he (What does Orry do for a living, even I want to know).” To this Orry said, “Bahut kaam karta he… suraj ke saath uthta he, sota chaand ke saath he” (A lot of work. I get up with the sun and go to bed with the moon).”

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Promo – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Orry Cracks up Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 17 Sets

Salman Khan reminded Orry that he was a wildcard contestant on the show and said, “Wild banne ke liye hi toh jayega na (So, you will be wild in there).” To this Orry replied, “The party is on.” Salman eventually bursted out laughing at his statement. Orry swore he couldn’t see anything figuratively and said he, Mai anda (andha) hai, mai nahi dekh skta (I am blind, I can’t see).” Salman confirms, “Kya? Anda hai?” and he burst out laughing.

Orry shared two photos with Salman Khan from Bigg Boss 17 sets on his Instagram account, fueling rumours about his entry. Orry made a hilarious pose in one of the selfies while posing alongside Salman Khan. The caption on Orry’s post read, “Just leaving this here (red siren and SOS emojis).” He also told Salman about his ‘I am a liver’ T-shirt.

Orry’s Viral Photos With Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

During the Weekend Ka Vaar show on Friday, Orry made his way into the Bigg Boss 17 house. He changed into many different costumes within the house and mingled with the competitors as they hosted a party for him. It looks like the competitors will have to keep him entertained.

Orry is friends with star kids like Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Ananya Panday. He frequently shares photos and videos with them from opulent Mumbai events. No one really knows what he does for a living.



