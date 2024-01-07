Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Gives a Second Chance to Abhishek Kumar For Slapping Samarth ? Here’s What we Know

Home

Bigg Boss contestant Abhishek Kumar made it to the headlines ever since he was evicted. Rumours now claim that the actor has the possibility of getting onboarded in the reality show.

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 17 has been full of unexpected twists and surprises. In a recent incident, Abhishek Kumar slapped Samarth Jurel after a fight erupted between them. Captain Ankita Lokhande was given the veto to decide Abhishek’s fate in the house, and despite his continuous pleading, she chose to evict him from the show. However, rumours now reveal Salman Khan has given Abishek a second chance to enter the reality show.

Is Abhishek Kumar Making A Comeback In Bigg Boss 17?

Salman Khan reprimanded the housemates for not intervening when Samarth Jurel deliberately tried to provoke Abhishek. According to social media posts and several media, the host has now granted Abhishek another opportunity to stay on the show. Some sources also suggest that Ankita Lokhande may have reversed her decision.

Abhishek’s fans and supporters took to social media to express their concern for the actor. This change could also be attributed to the actor’s fans advocating for a fair decision in Abhishek’s case. Several claims have been made by fan pages on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he would eventually make a comeback in the reality show.

Abhishek Kumar Gets a Second Chance

#AbhishekKumar has been given another chance by #SalmanKhan which has shut everyone mouth . Hope he comes back with a bang. Now contestants will think twice before commenting on his mental health. Aur ANKITA kaisy behav karthi hai let’s See….#BiggBoss #BB17 #BiggBoss17 — The Khabri (@king_khabri) January 6, 2024

Abhishek Kumar Back in Bigg Boss 17

Exclusive #WeekendKaVaar#AbhishekKumar is back in the house, what i hear is he was there even during WKW SHOOT😱 There’s something we missed. Confirming to connect all the DOTS — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 5, 2024

Abhishek Spotted at Bigg Boss 17 Sets

Exclusive #WeekendKaVaar#AbhishekKumar is wearing same dress on WKW that he wore last night Something Intresting is being misses — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 5, 2024

Salman Khan Slams Samarath And Isha For Triggering Abhishek

In a recent promo of the reality show, Salman was spotted getting furious at Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. Salman said, “Clearly, Abhishek is wrong. 100 percent he is wrong. But is the person who helped him reach that point not wrong? Stuffing tissue paper in the mouth, calling someone father’s mental son… were you all watching this and no one tried to stop Samarth? Did anyone say, ‘Samarth, what are you doing, man? Have you gone mad? Don’t do this.’ (sic).”

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video:

What are your thoughts on Abhishek Kumar getting a second chance in the reality show? India.com cannot verify the validity of these claims. Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss Season 17!

