Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Lashes Out at Isha Malviya For Accusing Abhishek Kumar of Being Abusive, Says ‘Itna Serious Allegation’

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan recently lashed out at Isha Malviya for accusing Abhishek Kumar of being abusive.

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan came at the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode in full swag mode. Apart from welcoming the celebrity guests, the actor also spoke to the contestants. He slammed Isha Malviya for her close bond with ex-beau Abhishek Kumar and also reminded her of the serious allegations she made against him on Bigg Boss 17 premiere episode. Salman also called out Isha for her remarks against Priyanka Chopra’s cousin sister Mannara Chopra. The actor is known for his strictness and honest opinions as a host whenever contestants break house rules or are seen making the wrong moves while playing the game.

SALMAN KHAN CALLS OUT ISHA MALVIYA FOR HER CLOSENESS WITH ABHISHEK KUMAR

The Tiger 3 actor spoke to Isha and told, “Aap allegations laga rahi thi, aggressive the, abusive tha, woh kitna serious allegation hai, khel rahi ho (You were making serious allegations against Abhishek that he was aggresive and abusive, you’re trying to play games)?” Isha replied and said, “Main usko apne aap se completely detach nahi kar sakti hoon Sir (Sir, I cannot compleely detach him from my life).” Salman then stated that, “Manarra ko aap self-obsessed kehti ho, jabki aapki har harkat dikhati hai, ke you in this house today is the most self-obsessed person (You call Mannara Chopra a self-obsessed person but looking at your behaviour and actions in the Bigg Boss house, you are the one who is most self-obsessed).” Netizens also reacted to Salman’s response to Isha and Abhishek’s relationship.

NETIZENS REACT TO SALMAN KHAN’S WEEKEND KA VAAR PROMO:

Bigg Boss mujhe hurt ho rha hai — (@corn4lakes) October 20, 2023

ab ye 2 din royegi

Abhishek iska peecha peecha ghoomega — manu (@Itsmanvika_) October 20, 2023

Manara hogi

Not isha — D (@devg311988) October 20, 2023

As expected just on first weekend ka vaar Salman Khan started targeting #IshaMalviya !! Salman always shows his problem with a strong opiniated women in every season and now he is targeting Isha that shows Isha is ruling the show .#BB17 • #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/uK8Oay0GVl — ️ (@JatinGurjar1001) October 21, 2023

It was Really Needed I Also Feel #IshaMalviya is Just Playing With Abhishek’s Emotions That’s it Nd wo bechara Over Dumb hai #BiggBoss17 #MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/EeBgrH1oIS — Baap (@TereBin02) October 20, 2023

