Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Aishwarya Sharma For Disrespecting Husband Neil Bhatt, ‘Bada Hi Toxic Relationship…’ – WATCH

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Aishwarya Sharma For Disrespecting Husband Neil Bhatt, ‘Bada Hi Toxic Relationship…’ – WATCH

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 Salman Khan will be seen taking a dig at Aishwarya Sharma's attitude of constantly dominating her husband Neil Bhatt on the show. Here's what Salman Khan did to Aishwarya...

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Aishwarya Sharma For Disrespecting Husband Neil Bhatt, 'Bada Hi Toxic Relationship...' - WATCH

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan took a dig at husband-wife duo Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in the latest promo of the Bigg Boss season 17. In the upcoming episode, the host will be seen lecturing Aishwarya during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode for constantly disrespecting her husband on the show. In a promo video shared by Colors TV, Salman Khan furiously called out Aishwarya about the way she converses with Neil. In the promo, he slammed her, saying “Neil ko uss mukaam par chah rahe ho ke yeh (screams) kare. Kitna patience aap iska try karoge. Jo disrespect aap Neil ke saath karti hai, that is not okay.” “Yeh bada hi toxic relationship wala hai. This is the only recipe for disaster,” he warned. The promo has created quite a stir on social media.

Trending Now

WATCH Bigg Boss 17 Latest Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

You may like to read

Several social media users reacted to the promo and questioned Aishwarya’s behaviour towards Neil. They also lauded Salman Khan for schooling the housemate. One comment on the promo read, “Looking at her expression she doesn’t even think how she behaved was wrong. I have never disliked her, but this week she was as toxic if not more than Vicky towards their spouse”(sic). One user wrote “Aishwarya needed to be classed” Another fan commented, “I’m so glad Salman is addressing the nuisance created by these 2 women this week!”

Neil-Aishwarya’s Fights From The Past at Bigg Boss 17

It was not the first time the couple was seen having fiery arguments. Aishwarya screamed at the top of her lungs at Neil, in response the couple lost control and triggered each other. In previous episodes, Aishwarya frequently lost her cool in front of her actor-husband. The two were arguing when Neil tried to explain Aishwarya’s approach towards the game to her.”Tu chalna hai tu chal…”Mujhe mera game khelne de, ” Aishwarya lambasted at her husband.

For the unversed, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met and fell in love on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The two actors married in November 2021 and are presently residing in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Salman Khan will tutor Mannara Chopra after Aishwarya Sharma. In addition, fans of Weekend Ka Vaar will receive a lovely Diwali gift with Katrina Kaif’s entry to promote Tiger 3. In the episode, Salman and his co-star from Tiger 3 will hit the dance floor.

Do you think Salman Khan did the right thing? Watch this space at India.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 17.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.