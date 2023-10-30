Home

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar recently fought in the recent episode of the celebrity reality show over their relationship with Isha Malviya.

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel-Abhishek Kumar Fight Over Isha Malviya, Netizens Call it 'Overacting' - Watch

Bigg Boss 17: Bigg Boss 17 is going through a lot of twists and turns ever since Samarth Jurel entered the house. The actor introduced himself as Isha Malviya’s boyfriend which created a ruckus from Abhishek Kumar’s emotional breakdown to confusions among housemates. Isha, earlier kept on denying about her relationship with Abhishek. However, the latter kept pursuing her and insisted that she should accept that they are dating. After her long denial, Isha accepted that Samarth is indeed her boyfriend. After Abhishek made peace with the duo, he later confronted Isha and spoke about their breakup. This angered Samarth as he threatened him to not speak to Isha about her past. He said, “Harkate aisi karoge na to tumhare saath koi nahi rahega, aurto ki izzat karna seekho (If you will behave like this then everyone will leave you, learn to respect women)”. As Samarth tried to get physical with Abhishek, the housemates separated the duo. Netizens came up with hilarious reactions on the fight.

NETIZENS REACT TO SAMARTH JUREL-ABHISHEK KUMAR’S FIGHT:

Bro aap yeh splits villa bana rha hai ‍♀️

Ek ladki aur 2 bf — Pֆყo Heba (@0hebafathi) October 30, 2023

Inka Abhi Start Hua Hai Yeh Sab Aage Yhi Chalta Rahega Daily — आदेश कुमार (@wokeindian14) October 30, 2023

Ye kyaaaaaaaaaa hai — Staryy (@Kajal18530127) October 30, 2023

Itnaa paas aake kon baat karta hai bhailog — (@T_tweets5) October 30, 2023

abb koi iss dono ko rokna maa,t fight karke nikal jane do — I Am Groot (@TAE42059491) October 30, 2023

Love for abhishek — Abass Raina (@AbassRaina4) October 30, 2023

I like #SamarthJurel ❤️

Among these trio But #MunawarFaruqui is who we want to watch more n more in #BiggBoss17 only ..@BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV — afsheen khan (@afsheenaq) October 30, 2023

Saradin bass indono ka tamasha..!! — Tanjin (@SweetSin_Tan) October 30, 2023

Samarath ke overacting — Nishikant N Dandkar (@Nishikant1011) October 30, 2023

Samarth is green flag and Isha and Abhishek are biggest red flags — meena srinivasan (@meenasrini9102) October 30, 2023

Um Team samarth as of now, he’s indeed one sensible guy in this trio. — poisonous truth (@PoisonousTruth7) October 30, 2023

Samarth is ryt here — Aakash Tyagi (@AakashT95727539) October 30, 2023

Isha ye tune kya kiya — Subhashree Panda (@Subhash97029431) October 30, 2023

Yrr har din inlogon ke drame nhi dekhne hame — Shiny (@Shiny74084014) October 30, 2023

Samarth overacting agar itna hi pyaar tha toh kyu aaya bhai khud k liye aaya h wo Isha k liye nhi — Varsha (@Varsha24735780) October 30, 2023

Arey ek baar ladhne dou, Vaise bhi nominate karte hi hou, physical hoge tou bhahr nikal jaye gye..

Tou iss se achaa aur mauka kab mille ga Gharwalo.. — ROTI (@prince_singhs) October 30, 2023

