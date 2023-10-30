Top Recommended Stories

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel-Abhishek Kumar Fight Over Isha Malviya, Netizens Call it ‘Overacting’ – Watch

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar recently fought in the recent episode of the celebrity reality show over their relationship with Isha Malviya.

Published: October 30, 2023 4:42 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Bigg Boss 17: Bigg Boss 17 is going through a lot of twists and turns ever since Samarth Jurel entered the house. The actor introduced himself as Isha Malviya’s boyfriend which created a ruckus from Abhishek Kumar’s emotional breakdown to confusions among housemates. Isha, earlier kept on denying about her relationship with Abhishek. However, the latter kept pursuing her and insisted that she should accept that they are dating. After her long denial, Isha accepted that Samarth is indeed her boyfriend. After Abhishek made peace with the duo, he later confronted Isha and spoke about their breakup. This angered Samarth as he threatened him to not speak to Isha about her past. He said, “Harkate aisi karoge na to tumhare saath koi nahi rahega, aurto ki izzat karna seekho (If you will behave like this then everyone will leave you, learn to respect women)”. As Samarth tried to get physical with Abhishek, the housemates separated the duo. Netizens came up with hilarious reactions on the fight.

NETIZENS REACT TO SAMARTH JUREL-ABHISHEK KUMAR’S FIGHT:

