Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel Admits His ACTIONS Were Wrong Against Abhishek Kumar, ‘He Said Dirty Things’

Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant, Samarth Jurel in an interview admitted his wrong doings on the reality show. Take a look at what he said.

Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Samarth Jurel, has now finally admitted his wrong doings in the reality show. In conversation with DNA, the Udaariyan actor confessed that his action towards Abhishek Kumar’s slapping incident went out of hand. Here’s what Sammarth revealed after getting evicted. Jurel admitted his mistake and said, “Main jo kiya hai woh galat hai, lekin woh karne ka reason tha (I admit what I did was wrong, but my actions have a valid reason) (sic).”

Samarth Jurel Admits That He Was Wrong

He then further added, “Of course, Isha ka ex tha toh alag hate tha. Secondly, usne bahut gandi baatein boli thi Isha ke baare mein, mere baare mein. (Obviously, he was Isha’s ex-girlfriend. He said very dirty things about Isha and me) (sic).” He also added, Toh woh sab mere dimaag mein thi. Log saalon ki baat nahi bhul sakte, main 2-3 hafte purani baat kaise bhul jau? (So all that was in my mind. People can’t forget things that last for years, how can I forget things that are 2-3 weeks old?) (sic).”

Samarth’s Equation With Abhishek Kumar

Samarth had a rough time with Isha Malviya’s ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. After slapping him on the show, Salman Khan schooled Isha and Samarth for triggering Abhishek Kumar. He was brought back on the show once the host of the show decided to give Abhishek a second chance. However, Samarth showed his disappointment with Salman’s decision.

The housemates were initially against Abhishek re-entering the house, but after receiving feedback from Salman sir, some people’s opinions changed. When Salman asked for a vote on whether to bring him back, I and Isha voted against it because we didn’t want him back, but our votes were dismissed with the comment, “Aapka personal hai (You are getting personal) (sic).” If our opinion was not valued, then why ask for it in the first place?

‘He Did Not Provoke Abhishek’ Says Samarth Jurel’s Father

Recently, Samarth’s father gave his views on the slapping incident. While speaking to the Indian Express, he said, “Both Abhishek and Samarth were wrong, I don’t know why what triggered them both which led to the incident (sic).”

His father further added that he did not find Samarth’s act as ‘provocative.’ He further added, “What Samarth did with Abhishek, I will not call that poking or provocation, it was a fight that escalated. It could happen to us also if there was a fight at home (sic).”

What are your on Samarth Jurel’s slapping incident? Watch this space to get more updates on Bigg Boss 17!

What are your on Samarth Jurel's slapping incident? Watch this space to get more updates on Bigg Boss 17!