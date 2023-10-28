Home

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel was introduced to housemates as Isha Malviya's current boyfriend which left everyone in utter shock.

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as Bigg Boss in his voiceover introduced him as Isha Malviya’s boyfriend. While Isha with a shocked expression kept denying, Abhishek Kumar cried inconsolably. As Isha rubbished off Samarth’s claims in front of the housemates, the latter almost got into a physical brawl with Abhishek. However, the housemates stopped the two from any violent confrontation. Salman had already warned Isha that a storm is yet to arrive. All housemates including Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain were in utter shock after Samarth’s entry in the house. While Vicky said, “Are Baap Re (Oh my Lord),” Mannara commented, “I will faint now.”

This is a developing story.

