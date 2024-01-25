Home

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel Opens About Showing Love To Isha Malviya, ‘Ankita Also Kissed Me’

Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Samarth Jurel recently in an interview stated that how people made chaos while he showed his affection to his girlfriend Isha Malviya.

Bigg Boss 17: Former Udaariyaan actor Samarth Jurel in an interview discussed his love life with Isha Malviya in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Now these two contestants were evicted from the reality show. Samarth recently opened up about the ‘hugging and kissing’ moments he shared with Isha Malviya on national television. Here’s what Samarth explained.

Samarth Jurel Talks About His Intimacy With Gf Isha Malviya

Samarth when he entered the controversial reality show, stated that Isha Malviya was his girlfriend and further revealed that it was a way that he expressed his feelings with his girlfriend.

Jurel added, “I did not do anything wrong by kissing or hugging my girlfriend. It was my way of showing love. Like when I was exiting the show Ankita Lokhande also kissed me on the cheek as a younger brother. It is a way of showing love (sic).”

It was not the first time that Samarth had been in this situation. Bigg Boss fans were taken aback when they witnessed the affection between the two were inseparable. Samarth added that his actions towards his girlfriends were never wrong and he also stated that this is how couples stay together in a relationship.

Samarth stated, “I also behaved the same way like how girlfriends and boyfriends are with each other. Whenever partners feel they hug and kiss each other I don’t see anything wrong in it. If it would have been too controversial they would have not aired on television (sic).”

The Udaariyaan actor further added, “It was under the guidelines and hence it was aired. There were many instances in the house, where things that were said to each other during fights were not aired. The vulgar language that Abhishek used against Isha was not aired (sic).”

Samarth Jurel’s Equation With Isha Malviya

In a recent with Samarth Jurel, he stated that he first saw Isha Malviya when she was 15 years old when she was called for a shoot. However, the duo got along on the sets of Udaariyaan. It is to be noted that Isha Malviya had earlier dated Abhishek Kumar who was also a part of the television series and later joined Bigg Boss 17, while Samarth Jurel made a wild card entry in the house.

Top 5 Finalists In Bigg Boss 17

As the reality show takes a step closer to the Grand Finale, fan’s excitement for their beloved contestants increases day by day. The top five finalists include Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahashetty.

Who do you think will lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17!

