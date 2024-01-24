Home

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel Reveals His First Experience of Meeting Isha Malviya, Netizens Call It a ‘Classic Love Story’

Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Samarth Jurel in a recent podcast revealed details about how and when he met Udaariyaan actress Isha Malviya.

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel was eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 a while back. The Udaariyaan actor gained attention for his close bond with Isha Malviya and his conflicts with Abhishek Kumar. Recently, Samarth appeared in a podcast video on Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s channel, where he talked about various aspects of his life, including how he crossed paths with Isha. Take a look at what Samarth Jurel said during the podcast.

Samarth Jurel Reveals When He First Met Isha Malviya

Certainly, there is no question that Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya were a well-liked duo both within and outside the Bigg Boss 17 house. In a podcast, Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked if he had first met Isha on the Udaariyaan sets. Samarth denied this and disclosed that he had actually met the actress in Bhopal for a music video when she was approximately 15 years old.

Bharti Singh and her husband were surprised by his statement and described it as a classic school love story. Additionally, the actor disclosed that, despite being younger than him, Isha was charging twice the amount for the music video. Samarth mentioned, “No matter how much I was taking, she was taking double that (sic).”

Samarth shared additional information about himself and Isha Malviya, explaining that when he initially met the actress, he was in a relationship, but Isha intervened and caused the breakup. Jurel also mentioned that he was concerned about Isha being contacted by producers as he feared she might disclose their relationship publicly.

Samarth Jurel’s Equation With Abhishek Kumar In Bigg Boss 17 House

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya disclosed their relationship and came to be known as a couple. However, the love between the two always had a question mark with Abhishek Kumar interfering in their relationship, when he was being triggered.

For the unversed, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar previously dated. According to the claims made by Isha Malviya, she told being with Abhishek was toxic. She also mentioned that Abhishek had slapped her once on New Year’s Eve.

On multiple occasions, Samarth and Abhishek had a heated argument on Bigg Boss 17. While Samarth pointed out Abhishek as toxic, Isha Malviya soon backed up the conversation and targeted Abhishek, which soon led to a physical fight between Abhishek and Samarth Juerl.

What are your thoughts on Samarth Jurel’s action towards Abhishek Kumar? Stay tuned for more updates on the latest episode.

