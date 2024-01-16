Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel’s Eviction Leaves Isha Malviya Devastated as She Lashes Out at Abhishek Kumar For His Eviction

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel’s Eviction Leaves Isha Malviya Devastated as She Lashes Out at Abhishek Kumar For His Eviction

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Samarth Jurel was the latest contestant to get evicted from the reality show. Here's how the actor got eliminated.

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel's Eviction Leaves Isha Malviya Devastated as She Lashes Out at Abhishek Kumar For His Eviction

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: In the recent episode of the popular Hindi reality show Bigg Boss, contestant Samarth Jurel’s journey came to an unexpected end. Contestants were asked to decide the loser of the house whose chapter would be closed, and after the voting round, the Udaariyaan actor was chosen to get eliminated from Salman’s show. Read along to find out what exactly happened.

Trending Now

Samarth Jurel Gets Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17 House

Samarth Jurel has been eliminated from the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 due to the audience’s voting. His eviction has left housemates in shock especially because he was known to be the entertainer of the house. Co-contestants Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain expressed their disappointment over Samarth’s departure.

You may like to read

After Bharti and Haarsh’s podcast show came to an end, Bigg Boss gathered all the housemates in the mohalla and revealed that Jurel had to be evicted from the house. The actor departed with a smile on his face, while his girlfriend, Isha Malviya broke down in tears as he left. She hugged him tightly before leaving the house.

Before Samarth had left the house, Mannara Chopra complimented him and said, “You were a very sweet boy and I will miss you (sic).” After Samarth departed, Isha confided in Ankita about her regret of not appointing him as the captain. She believes that he would have been saved with the immunity this week.

She also blamed Abhishek for Samarth’s eviction, stating, “Abhishek was the one who broke the rule, became violent, and yet he remains in the house. Samarth got evicted because of him (sic).”

Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar Share Words After Samarth Jurel Gets Evicted

Meanwhile, Munawar and Abhishek talk about the eviction. Faruqui expressed his disappointment and said, “He used to protect Isha’s honour and now he’s gone (sic).” Abhishek admitted and felt sorry for Samarth’s eviction, but Munawar accused him of lying.

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar’s Conversation:

Do you think Samarth Jurel’s eviction was fair? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.