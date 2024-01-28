Home

Bigg Boss 17 Top 3 Contestants: Ankita Lokhande Out of Trophy Race, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui & Abhishek Kumar Go Ahead

Another contestants out of the top 4 finalist who was eliminated was Ankita Lokhande. Now, only Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Munawara Faruqui are in the run.

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Another one to get eliminated from the grand finale run was Ankita Lokhande. With this, only Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui are in the race to lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. In order to eliminate one of 4 top finalists, the family members of the top contestants were called inside the Bigg Boss house, and asked the contestants to drop the letters in the letter box.

