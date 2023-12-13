Home

Bigg Boss 17: Udaariyaan Co-star Chetna Singh Questions Isha Malviya’s Assault Allegations Against Abhishek Kumar, Says ‘Sach Bolna Seekh Le..’

Chetna Singh took to her Instagram stories and wrote a descriptive passage defending Abhishek Kumar as Isha Malviya continues to defame her ex-boyfriend in Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 Update: Actor Chetna Singh who co-starred with Abhishek Kumar in Udaariyaan is mighty upset after Isha Malviya claimed he abused her during their relationship. She took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday evening after Isha’s claims from the Bigg Boss 17 house went viral online. Expressing her support for Abhishek, the actress wrote a lengthy note criticising Isha. She accused her of making false accusations in the show. Chetna played the role of Abhishek’s sister in the Colors TV show and also shared the screen-space with Isha.

Chetna Singh Defends Abhishek Kumar Against Isha Mlaviya’s claims in Bigg Boss 17:

Chetna on her Instagram story wrote a descriptive passage. She wrote, “Aur kitna jhooth bolna hai!!!!. Bhagwan se darro, Just because situation kuch aur thi tabh toh tum dono itna jhooth boldoge?? Chintu (Abhishek) bolna seekh liya mujse sach bolna bhi seekh leti merese. Dum hai toh abhi ke ilava game khel kar dhikao jab dhikhna hota hai uspar jhoote ilzaam lagane shuru kardete ho tum? Joh bhi baaten ho rhi hai voh jhooth hai. I support @aebyborntoshine.” (Accusing someone of lying and warning them to be careful of God. She challenged them to play a game without mentioning Abhishek’s name and criticised their tendency to make false allegations. Chetna claimed that everything being said was a lie and expressed her support for @aebyborntoshine.)

Take a look at Chetna Singh’s Instagram Story Screenshot:

What went Wrong Between Isha and Abhishek?

The day after Isha Malviya talked about her past relationship with Abhishek in the Bigg Boss 17 house, describing it as “toxic”, Vicky Jain asked her if her parents were aware of their relationship. She said, “Not really, my mom had some knowledge of it, but she only found out about the aggression towards the end when things started to go out of hand.”

During the same conversation, Samarth interrupted to say that Abhishek was forcefully removed from the show, resulting in his character being killed off on screen. Isha added it was difficult for her to shoot on the sets of Udaariyaan with him. She was required to have personal security officers on the set. Additionally, she made a shocking claim that Abhishek had slapped her after being introduced to her friends.

It should be noted that Isha and Abhishek were previously in a relationship during Udaariyaan. The relationship didn’t end on a good note. The two entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together in October and during the premiere night, Isha accused him of being violent in their relationship. The actor continues to deny the false allegations planted on him.

What are your thoughts about Chetna Singh defending Abhishek Kumar? Watch this space to get regular updates on the latest season of Bigg Boss 17!

