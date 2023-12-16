Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Udaariyaan Producer Reveals SHOCKING Statement Against Abhishek Kumar, Says ‘He Was Not Removed But…’

Bigg Boss 17: Udaariyaan Producer Reveals SHOCKING Statement Against Abhishek Kumar, Says ‘He Was Not Removed But…’

Bigg Boss 17: The makers of Hindi TV series Udaariyaan revealed that Bigg Boss contestant Abhishek Kumar wasn't removed from the because of his aggressive behaviour. Take a look at what producer, Ravi Dubey had to say.

Bigg Boss 17: Udaariyaan Producer Reveals SHOCKING Statement Against Abhishek Kumar, Says 'He Was Not Removed But...'

Bigg Boss 17 continues to be filled with conflicts and controversies as contestants face new challenges and tensions in the house. One ongoing source of tension revolves around Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar who became acquainted on their previous show, Udaariyaan. Reports suggest that Isha and Abhishek were together at the time. The argument erupted when Isha and Samarth claimed that Abhishek was removed from the Hindi television series due to his aggressive nature. The matter turned out to be worse when Bigg Boss title contender Isha started to defame his ex-boyfriend on Salman’s show.

Trending Now

Makers of Udaariyaan Confirm Abhishek’s Role was ‘Naturally Concluded’

In response to allegations that Abhishek Kumar was thrown out of the show Udaariyaan, producer Ravi Dubey clarified that Abhishek’s track had naturally concluded, and he left professionally after completing his work. The director of the show Uttam Ahlawat, also emphasized that Abhishek was not removed from the show and had a positive relationship with the team.

You may like to read

Co-stars from the TV series came forward in support of Abhishek and criticized Isha for making false statements on Bigg Boss. In a recent incident Chetna Singh, who played the role of Abhishek’s sister in the Udaariyaan series, posted an Instagram story stating that Isha Malviya had been continuously defaming and making false accusations against Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17 house.

She wrote, “Aur kitna jhooth bolna hai!!!!. Bhagwan se darro, Just because situation kuch aur thi tabh toh tum dono itna jhooth boldoge?? Chintu (Abhishek) bolna seekh liya mujse sach bolna bhi seekh leti merese. Dum hai toh abhi ke ilava game khel kar dhikao jab dhikhna hota hai uspar jhoote ilzaam lagane shuru kardete ho tum? Joh bhi baaten ho rhi hai voh jhooth hai. I support @aebyborntoshine. (Accusing someone of lying and warning them to be careful of God. She challenged them to play a game without mentioning Abhishek’s name and criticised their tendency to make false allegations. Chetna claimed that everything being said was a lie and expressed her support for @aebyborntoshine.)”

Abhishek and Isha’s ‘Toxic’ Relationship

Isha and Abhishek entered the Bigg Boss 17 house in October. During their stint on the show, Isha accused Abhishek of being violent in their relationship, which he denied. Later, Samarth Jurel joined the show, and it was revealed that Isha is currently dating him.

In an episode, Isha and Samarth were seen discussing about their relationship with Bigg Boss contestant Vicky Jain. During the conversation, Isha stated Abhishek was ‘toxic’. Samarth further added by saying, “He was removed from the show. Because they were unable to shoot, they killed his character on screen.” Isha further made a shocking allegation against Abhishek that he had “slapped her after she introduced him to her friends.”

What are your thoughts about Isha Malviya’s Accusations of Abhishek Kumar? Watch this space to get more updates on the latest season of Bigg Boss 17.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.