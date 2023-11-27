Home

Bigg Boss 17: In the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Orry interacted and partied with housemates. However, in a shocking turn of events he was asked to leave the show - Wonder why!

Bigg Boss 17: The latest season of Bigg Boss has left viewers scratching their heads with its startling twists and turns. This time the Salman Khan-hosted made it to the headlines with the arrival of social media star Orhan Awatramani a.k.a Orry. In the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he was seen making the entry into the Bigg Boss house. In the last promo shared by Colors TV on Instagram. Orry was having the best time in the house with the contestants. However, the makers shocked everyone by revealing that Orry was NOT a wild card contestant.

Orry Attends ‘The Archies’ Bash BUT…

Orry attended Zoya Akhtar’s bash for the cast and crew of ‘The Archies’ in Mumbai. Orry being Orry, surprised everyone with his presence at the bash. Netizens wondered if he’d already left the house. One user commented on a paparazzi clip, “Wasn’t he in Big Boss?” The second user wrote, “WAIT, HE’S NOT IN BIGGBOSS17’S HOUSE?” The third comment read, “Bigg Boss ne ek din mei nikal diya kya (Did Bigg Boss throw him out in just a day).”

Orry Bids Adieu To Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17

Film producer Arbaaz Khan and actor Sohail Khan revealed that Orhan Awatramani was not a wild card contestant at the Bigg Boss house. As a result, he stayed inside the house for two days before being asked to leave. The Bigg Boss contestants were shocked by the announcement since they had been enjoying Orry’s company in the house. Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Sunny Arya, Abhishek Kumar, and others bid their farewell to the social media star. Orry also hugged Arbaaz and Sohail and struck his trademark hand pose with them.

WATCH: Orry Parties Inside Bigg Boss 17 House:

The inmates were assigned a task to throw a housewarming party for Orry before was asked to leave. Three parties were planned for him and he eventually declared the Dil Makaan members as the winners of the task. The social media sensation sure had the time of his life!

Orry amused viewers with his hilarious antics inside the house as well. During a conversation with Abhoshek Kumar and Anurag Dobhal, Orry demonstrated his lack of knowledge regarding the Cricket World Cup 2023. Furthermore, some of the Hindi pronunciations left the audience rolling on the floor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.