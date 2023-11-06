Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17 Update: Isha Malviya’s Parents Ask For Her Exit After Seeing Intimate Moments With Samarth Jurel

Bigg Boss 17 Update: Isha Malviya’s Parents Ask For Her Exit After Seeing Intimate Moments With Samarth Jurel

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: Isha Malviya's Parents Express Disapproval Over Her Intimate Moments with Samarth Jurel on Salman Khan's Show. They Are Eager to See Isha's Exit. Read on.

Bigg Boss 17 Update Isha Malviya's Parents Ask For Her Exit After Seeing Intimate Moments With Samarth Jurel

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: Contestant Isha Malviya has found herself in a major controversy due to her relationship with contestant Samarth Jurel. Isha’s intimate moments with Samarth on the reality show have reportedly upset her parents. They are not happy with Isha’s Bigg Boss journey and want her out of the Salman Khan’s show. Isha’s co-star from the Udaariyaan, Lokesh Batta, has revealed that he is in touch with the actor’s parents and they are eager for her to exit. Isha and Samarth had initially informed their fellow housemates that their families were aware of their relationship and that they were even planning a future together. However, Lokesh disclosed that Isha’s parents are deeply unhappy with the situation and would prefer her to leave the show. Unfortunately, due to contractual obligations, they are bound by her participation.

Trending Now

In a recent episode, Isha and Samarth were seen displaying affection and intimacy in her bed, which further fueled the controversy. Lokesh shared that Isha’s mother is particularly distressed by the physical proximity between Isha and Samarth, and this has made it difficult for her parents to watch the show as they did before Samarth’s entry.

You may like to read

Lokesh further revealed that Isha’s mother was not aware of her daughter’s relationship with Samarth before they entered the Bigg Boss house. Moreover, Isha’s father, who works in a government firm, is also disappointed with her actions on the show. Lokesh told Pinkvilla, “Isha’s mother and father are so upset that they want her out of the show. However, they’re bound by the contract. Her mother also revealed that they’re not fine with Isha’s physical proximity with Samarth. They can’t see the show after Samarth’s entry, like before.”

Watch Isha and Samarth’s video:

WTF this Samarth is doing with 19 year old Isha, bruh gettin wild and Abhishek’s entry time was perfect lmao #BB17pic.twitter.com/n9ZMKQyFsv — . (@whenvsayshii) November 4, 2023

Salman Khan, the host of the show, had previously criticised Isha for initially denying her relationship with Samarth, despite the fact that they had been together for a year. Isha had initially refused to acknowledge their relationship due to concerns about how her family and the public would react. She eventually confessed to her relationship with Samarth but faced backlash for her initial denial.

The tension among the participants in the Bigg Boss 17 house has escalated, especially with Isha’s ex-boyfriend, Abhishek Kumar, also being a contestant on the show this year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.