Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande And Munawar Faruqui at Loggerheads, Couple Calls Him ‘Darpok, Fattu, Nalayak’- Watch

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain lashed out at Munawar Faruqui after he engaged in physical fight with Vicky Jain. Here's another video of the couple charging at the comedian. Watch!

Bigg Boss 17: A lot has been happening inside the Bigg Boss 17 house and after the release of the promo video, Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui were seen fighting with each other. Munawar was seen getting physical with Vicky Jain. After the incident took place, another video has been making rounds on the internet where Vicky and Ankita Lokhande were seen targeting Munawar Faruqui. The clip featured Lokhande addressing Faruqui as a ‘coward and a cheater’. What happened next was shocking to witness.

‘Tu Bhot Kamzor Hai’, Says Vicky Jain

At the start of the video Vicky and Munawar were spotted engaging in an ugly verbal spat. Vicky was heard saying, “Mai tereko player samjha tha, tu bhot kamjor admi hai (I thought you were a big player but you’re not. You are just a weak contestant) (sic).” The comedian nodded and went out of the scene and didn’t respond to what Vicky was saying.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Video:

‘Darpok Munna, Fattu Munna..’, Calls Ankita Lokhande

Later in the video Ankita Lokhande started to counter Munawar. In the clip, the Pavitra Rishta actress was screaming, “Darpok Munna, Fattu Munna, Kayar Munna (You are scared munna, coward munna, loser munna) (sic).” After Faruqui asked Lokhande to repeat what she said, Ankita told her not to overreact in every situation.

However, Munawar didn’t engage in a heated argument with Ankita and once again left the spot. However, the Bollywood diva was just not done with Faruqui she then later called, “Chal bhaad mai jaa..chal..chal..bhaad mai ja (Go to hell Munawar.. Just go to hell) (sic).”

Ankita Lokhande – Munawar Faruqui’s Bond Over?

Later in the video, Ankita pointed out that she tried to save Munawar from getting eliminated. Lokhande added, “Dur reh… dost samjh ke protect kiya iss insaan ko.. Dhokebaaz ek number ka (Stay away from me… I protected this person considering him as a friend… but you are cheater number one) (sic).”

After logging heads with Ankita, Munawar fueled the conversation and added, “tadap rahi hai tadapne do (She is suffering. Let her suffer) (sic).” Towards the end of the clip, Faruqui had a mischievous smile on his face and understood it was all part of the game.

Do you think Ankita Lokhande has cleared her equations with Munawar Faruqui after getting physical with Vikcy Jain ? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

