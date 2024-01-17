Home

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Mentions Sushant Singh Rajput FIRST TIME In A Verbal Spat With Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain mentioned Sushant Singh Rajput for the first ever time after he got furious with Ankita Lokhande - THIS is what happened!

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain made it to the headlines after a heated argument inside the Bigg Boss 17 house again. The incident took place when Ankita accused her husband of not spending ample time with her on the show. Later in the episode, Vicky brought up Ankita’s ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s name in their conversation and reminded her how he took care of her during the difficult days post his demise.

‘After His Death, I Was By Your Side’ Says Vicky Jain

Vicky was furious when Ankita accused him of not spending enough time with her. To this, Vicky replied, “The issue of Sushant was significant, and I stood by your side throughout. I never interfered when you wanted to give interviews, and I supported you by helping you prepare for them. I have always been there for you and defended you from any criticism. However, I notice that you constantly react to everything I do (sic).”

This argument came after Sushant Singh’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti extended her support for Ankita Lokhande. She said, “We love you, Anki! You are the best and the purest (sic).” Shweta also shared a string of images with the Baaghi 3 actress on her Instagram story. For the unversed, this is the first time that Vicky has mentioned Sushant’s name on the show. His mother, on the other hand, accused her daughter-in-law of gaining sympathy by using SSR’s name.

Ankita Lokhande’s Mother Talks About Sushant

In conversation with News18, Ankita’s mother Vandana Lokhande, revealed that her daughter and Sushant were in a seven-year-long relationship. She further added that her daughter never intentionally spoke about her past relationship. It was only after Munawar and Abhishek asked about her past relationship experience. In one of the episodes, Farqui was seen discussing Sushant’s death with the actress. Ankita said, “I felt everything was over when I saw him. So many films he watched, and everything was over. There was this one picture of him which was very bad (sic).”

For the unaware, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput crossed paths on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. The duo fell in love during the show and ended their seven-year long relationship. Later in 2020, the Bollywood actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment.

Do you think if Sushant Signh was alive would Ankita Lokhande return to him? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

