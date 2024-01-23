By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Gets EVICTED; Here Are Top 5 Finalists of Salman Khan’s Show
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain gets evicted from mid-week eliminations. Meet the top 5 finalists of the show now!
Bigg Boss 17 Mid-Week Elimination: In the latest twist on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 17, the competition has intensified as the finale draws near. The recent mid-week eviction left fans stunned as Vicky Jain, one of the strongest contenders, bid farewell to the house just before the grand finale. Vicky, who entered the house with his wife Ankita Lokhande, had been a standout participant throughout the season. However, his journey took an unexpected turn, leading to his elimination. Fans had been fervently supporting Vicky’s bid to reach the finale, making his eviction a surprising and emotional moment for many.
Breaking! #VickyJain Evicted from #BiggBoss17 house.
— Khabri 👂 (@real_khabri_1) January 22, 2024
The couple, Ankita and Vicky, became the talk of the town when their personal lives became a focal point on the show, leading to conflicts and disagreements. The controversy escalated when Vicky’s mother, in the interviews, expressed her reservations about Ankita, accusing her of seeking sympathy by discussing her late ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.
Vicky’s mother also shared her perspective on the ongoing drama in the house and revealed their disapproval of Vicky’s marriage to Ankita. Despite the controversies and differences, Vicky’s mother expressed hope that Vicky would return and work on his marriage.
Meanwhile, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled Vicky Jain’s mother, Ranjana Jain
