Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Gets EVICTED; Here Are Top 5 Finalists of Salman Khan’s Show

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain gets evicted from mid-week eliminations. Meet the top 5 finalists of the show now!

Bigg Boss 17 Mid-Week Elimination: In the latest twist on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 17, the competition has intensified as the finale draws near. The recent mid-week eviction left fans stunned as Vicky Jain, one of the strongest contenders, bid farewell to the house just before the grand finale. Vicky, who entered the house with his wife Ankita Lokhande, had been a standout participant throughout the season. However, his journey took an unexpected turn, leading to his elimination. Fans had been fervently supporting Vicky’s bid to reach the finale, making his eviction a surprising and emotional moment for many.

The couple, Ankita and Vicky, became the talk of the town when their personal lives became a focal point on the show, leading to conflicts and disagreements. The controversy escalated when Vicky’s mother, in the interviews, expressed her reservations about Ankita, accusing her of seeking sympathy by discussing her late ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.

Vicky’s mother also shared her perspective on the ongoing drama in the house and revealed their disapproval of Vicky’s marriage to Ankita. Despite the controversies and differences, Vicky’s mother expressed hope that Vicky would return and work on his marriage.

Meanwhile, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled Vicky Jain’s mother, Ranjana Jain

When Vicky Jain’s sister-in-law, Reshu Jain, explained that their mother-in-law couldn’t attend due to fasting and being unwell, Salman responded with wit, saying, “Not well? Press se bolne ke time fast pe thi vo? Bahut fast-fast bol rahi thi. [Not well? Was she fasting while talking to the press? She was speaking pretty fast at that time.]” Addressing Ranjana Jain’s comments on Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s marriage, Salman quoted her words, “Hamesha se Vicky aur Ankita ki shaadi ke khilaaf thi, phir bhi humne ye shaadi hone di. Vicky uska (Ankita) pura khracha uthata hai. Actor se shaadi ki hai, to paisa lagta hi hai. Bahut kharcha kiya hai, bahut nakhre uthaane padte hai. [We were always against Vicky and Ankita’s wedding, but still we let it happen. Vicky bears her (Ankita’s) entire expense. If you marry an actor, it involves money. There has been a lot of expenditure, and a lot of tantrums to handle.]” Salman, adding a touch of humor, remarked, “Nakhre to mujhe is waqt Ankita se zada saas maa ke lag rahe hai. [At the moment, I feel there are more tantrums from the mother-in-law than Ankita.]” The witty exchange added a light-hearted moment to the intense family drama within the Bigg Boss house. Meet Bigg Boss 17’s Top 5 Finalists After Vicky Jain’s eviction, the remaining finalists in Bigg Boss 17 are Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashetty. Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 17.

