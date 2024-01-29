Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Pens Down Heartfelt Note For Ankita Lokhande, Netizens Call It ‘Fake’

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Pens Down Heartfelt Note For Ankita Lokhande, Netizens Call It ‘Fake’

Evicted Bigg Boss contestant and husband Vicky Jain recently shared an Instagram post, where he mentioned Ankita Lokhande's journey has made everyone proud. Yet many Bigg Boss fans disagreed to his post and called him fake.

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Pens Down Heartfelt Note For Ankita Lokhande, Netizens Call It ‘Fake’

Bigg Boss 17: Former Bigg Boss contestant Vicky Jain recently shared an Instagram post where he tagged his wife, Ankita Lokhande, and wrote a heart-warming message with a series of images from the Bigg Boss 17 house. On the other hand, his wife was one of the top five contestants who appeared in the Grand Finale season of Bigg Boss.

Trending Now

‘You Made Jains and Lokhandes Proud’, Writes Vicky

On 29 January 2024, Vicky Jain took to his social media to share a series of photos, praising Ankita’s remarkable journey on Bigg Boss Season 17. In a heartfelt note, he expressed how Ankita has made the Jains and Lokhandes proud. He commended her for her game strategy and resilience, stating that she excelled in every aspect. Vicky expressed confidence that all her fans and friends would be proud of her.

You may like to read

Take a look at Vicky Jain’s Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Jain (@realvikasjainn)

Ankita Lokhande Apologises To Her Mother-In-Law

During the show, Ankita apologised to Vicky’s mother for her conflicts with him and promises to shower him with love and make his mother happy. However, Vicky’s mother advised Ankita against participating in shows that could tarnish the family’s reputation. Previously on Family Ka Vaar, Vicky’s mother pointed out the kicking incident when Ankita Lokhande kicked her husband. Vicky’s mother schooled her daughter-in-law for her hideous behaviour.

Ankita Lokhande’s Equation with Vicky Jain

The Pavitra Rishta actress got married to Vicky Jain in December 2021. Later the duo entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together in October 2023. Ankita and Vicky are most often seen arguing and shouting at the top of their lungs.

On multiple occasions, Ankita Lokhande had brought up the subject of divorce and gave frequent warnings to her husband. She also mentioned that she would part ways with him once the reality show was over.

After the eviction of Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khana, and Vicky Jain, he was seen partying with the ladies. The images from the party house went viral on the internet and even reached the ears of his wife. While fans were disappointed looking at Vicky’s post. Many of them did not appreciate the act of Vicky Jain.

In another Instagram post, Vicky posted a picture of the two of them sitting on the couch and enjoying a lighthearted conversation. He captioned it, “We’ve been through a lot together. Your strength is truly inspiring, and I know that no matter what challenges come our way, you will handle them with grace. I’m here for you (sic).”

What are your thoughts about Vicky Jain? Do you think Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are made for each other?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.