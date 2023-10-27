Home

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Tells Ankita Lokhande ‘Teri Ghatiya…’, Salman Khan Schools Him Hard as Fans Call Him ‘Toxic’ – Check Reactions

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan recently schooled Vicky Jain for misbehaving with Ankita Lokhande while fans called him 'toxic'.

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan recently lashed out at Vicky Jain over his remarks against Ankita Lokhande. While the actor schooled Vicky about his behaviour, he also advised Ankita to focus on her individual game. Salman also pointed out how Vicky was affecting Ankita’s game. Netizens agreed with the Tiger 3 actor and wrote that it was much needed. Many called Vicky ‘toxic’ and a ‘bad husband’ and how he was always mean towards the Pavitra Rishta actress. However, a section of users called it ‘scripted’ and ‘fake’. A few however, disagreed with Salman and blamed both Vicky as well as Ankita. According to a fan tweet, while interacting with Ankita, Vicky had said, “Vicky told Ankita, “Zindagi mai mujhe tu kuch de toh paayi nhi atleast mujhe peace of mind hi de do (You could never give me anything in life, at least give me some peace of mind).”

NETIZENS REACT AS SALMAN KHAN SCHOOLS VICKY JAIN:

A much needed class and advice for both. Vicky really needs to respect her wife us ka mental peace destroy ka raha hai — Areesha. (@TeresaKehtiHai) October 27, 2023

Thanks! It was much needed. Vicky is always mean to Ankita for no reason — jolie ruin (@stfukul) October 27, 2023

I am seeing how Vicki speaks & behave with Ankita & I feel so sorry for her. If u have a husband like Vicki who degrades u, demotivate u ,say chi chi to u then u have married a wrong man.A partner should motivate u, give you an emotional support & that was Ankita was looking for — prerna sati (@SatiPrerna) October 27, 2023

Dono galat he…

Dono ko daant padni chahiye…

She is not a good wife

And he is also not a good husband…

But In the game he has played well till now… — Kiana D (@KianaaD8) October 27, 2023

This was much needed bcoz the way he treats his wife #AnkitaLokhande not acceptable at all ,when he can roam abt everywhere talking nicely ,but when wife ask it then behave rudely #BiggBoss17 #BBQueenAnkita — Lavina_131528 (@BhartiLavina) October 27, 2023

@BiggBoss apni bahu ko thodi acting classes di isa sahi sa rona bhi nhi aata WE LOVE VICKY BHAIYA — ⚰️ (@timepass1671886) October 27, 2023

Wahi boring old script,husband ko down karna,ek galti per pura episode karna,wife ko sympathy dene ki koshish karna,bore ho chuke hai naya kutch kau ,an ansoo se janta pighalne wali nahi,#VickyJain ko apna game khul kar khelne do #BB17 #BiggBoss17 @ColorsTV — Indian News Guru (@IndianNewsGuru) October 27, 2023

Same old script just to bash the better player because their bahu can’t play the game — Varinder Gupta (@Varinde30610297) October 27, 2023

Same old script to give sympathy to bahu’s and demean husband/boyfriends its happening from years.

Please come with some new script.

PS: I do feel Vicky don’t treat Ankita well.

But still the script looks the same tho lol.#MannaraChopra #BiggBoss17 — Jaanu (@jahnavi__jaanu) October 27, 2023

