Published: October 27, 2023 4:17 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan recently lashed out at Vicky Jain over his remarks against Ankita Lokhande. While the actor schooled Vicky about his behaviour, he also advised Ankita to focus on her individual game. Salman also pointed out how Vicky was affecting Ankita’s game. Netizens agreed with the Tiger 3 actor and wrote that it was much needed. Many called Vicky ‘toxic’ and a ‘bad husband’ and how he was always mean towards the Pavitra Rishta actress. However, a section of users called it ‘scripted’ and ‘fake’. A few however, disagreed with Salman and blamed both Vicky as well as Ankita. According to a fan tweet, while interacting with Ankita, Vicky had said, “Vicky told Ankita, “Zindagi mai mujhe tu kuch de toh paayi nhi atleast mujhe peace of mind hi de do (You could never give me anything in life, at least give me some peace of mind).”

NETIZENS REACT AS SALMAN KHAN SCHOOLS VICKY JAIN:

