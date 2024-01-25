Home

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Wants Ankita Lokhande To Lift BB’s Trophy, Despite Rumours Of Them Getting Divorce- Watch

Evicted Bigg Boss 17 contestant Vicky Jain recently revealed that he wants his wife, Ankita Lokhande to lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. Watch Video.

Bigg Boss 17: As the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale is just three days away. A new video circulating on social media has shocked internet users. Evicted contestant Vicky Jain appeared in front of the media where he made shocking claims about his wife, Ankita Lokhande who is among one of the top five finalists in Bigg Boss. The video has been making several rounds on social media. While paparazzi were desperate to squeeze out information from Vicky. He just talked about his wife and expressed that he would be the happiest person if she won the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 17. However, Vicky also stated that winning the title won’t be easy as there are other tough contenders still left inside the house. Here’s what Vicky explained to the reporters.

‘Mai Ankita Ji Ko Bhot Miss Karta Hu’, Says Vicky Jain

During a short conversation with Vicky Jain, paparazzi questioned him about his prediction for the season winner, Vicky expressed, “(I just want Ankita to win and bring the trophy home, that’s all everyone wishes for)(sic).”

Watch Vicky Jain’s Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

When Vicky was asked about missing his wife, he replied, “Haan. Bahut zyada. Aadat ho gayi hain. Itna toh shaadi ke pehle rehne ki aadat nahi thi. Ab toh itna saath reh liya. Ab bas lag raha hai ki jaldi aa jaye wapas (Yes. A lot. It has become a habit. We weren’t used to being together so much before marriage. Now, after spending so much time together, it just feels like she should come back soon)(sic).”

He mentioned that among the finalists, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar could give her tough competition. Vicky further stated, “Main chahta hoon ki Ankita hee jeetey. Sara support Ankita ko dena Bhagwan please (I hope Ankita wins. Please, God, give all the support to Ankita)(sic).”

Bigg Boss Fans Raise Questions Against Vicky Jain

After the elimination of Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, and Vicky Jain. Viral photos of the evicted contestants have been making headlines on the internet. In the viral photo, Vicky was seen partying with Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Sana Khan who soon became the talk of the town.

Before Vicky got evicted from Bigg Boss 17 house, the couple were constantly seen making headlines and shouting at the top of their voice. On multiple occasions, Ankita Lokhande had indicated Vicky of parting ways once the reality show comes to an end.

Bigg Boss fans flooded the comment section and raised questions against Ankita Lokhande’s husband. An Instagram user commented, “Party with girls till Ankita comes (laughing emoji) (sic).” Another Instagrammer wrote, ” Vicky Jain is missing her (Ankita) so much that he is partying with 5 girls in her memory (sic).”

Top 5 Finalists In Bigg Boss 17

As Bigg Boss Grand Finale is all set to take place on January 28, 2024. The top five contestants include Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahashetty.

Who do you think will lift the Bigg Boss 17 title? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17!

