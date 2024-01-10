Home

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain’s Mother Slams Ankita Lokhande For Using SSR’s Name for Sympathy, Says ‘Sushant is Anyway Gone’

Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain recently claimed that her daughter-in-law, Ankita Lokhande uses SSR's name to gain sympathy. Take a look at what Ranjana said.

Bigg Boss Season 17 Latest Updates: With each passing day, viewers of Bigg Boss are witnessing high-voltage drama, emotional conflicts, controversies, and what not. Now, a new hot topic of discussion erupted inside the reality show when Vicky Jain’s mother accused Ankita Lokhande that the actress used her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s name just to gain sympathy. This is not the first time when the actress has faced such allegations. Earlier as well, people have claimed that Ankita used SSR’s name for her motive and to gain sympathy among the audience and even house members.

This is no hidden fact that Vicky and Ankita’s relationship has been witnessing various ups and downs ever since they entered the Bigg Boss house. Now, with Ankita’s mother-in-law’s statement, once again the relationship of Jain and Lokhande seems to face major dents. Recently, Ankita’s mother-in-law appeared in Saas Bahu Aur Saajish when she accused the actress of using Sushant’s name to gain sympathy for herself. Vicky’s mom can be seen saying, “Ankita has been naming Sushant. Looks like she is trying to gain sympathy for herself. Sushant is anyway gone.”

Vicky’s mother further added that despite Ankita being a good daughter-in-law, her regular fights with Vicky have raised several eyebrows and now she is in a state of worry for their relationship, “She is a good daughter-in-law, but for now, I cannot see her goodness. I have tried to explain to them to be an epitome of goodness for the rest of the days,” Vicky’s mother said.

“Ankita only asks for time, please give her that. She says that Vicky gives time to everyone but not her. I have asked Vicky to give her more time,” she added.

When Vicky’s mom Ranjana Jain was asked whether she feels insecure when Vicky speaks to other contestants inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, she responded and said, “This should not happen. Even you (Ankita) are talking to others. Right? He has given you freedom; you should also do that. Ankita should understand Vicky’s nature. He cannot live without friends.”

Also, Ranjana Jain said that due to repeated arguments between the couple, their image inside as well as outside the Bigg Boss house has suffered some dents. “It feels like they are deliberately doing it (laughs). They say this is their way to show love to one another,” she told the entertainment show.

Meanwhile, Vicky Jain’s mother will grace the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17. Ranjana Jain will also be joined by Ankita Lokhande’s mother.

