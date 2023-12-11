Home

Bigg Boss 17 Viral Video: Abhishek Kumar Age Shames Vicky Jain, Calls Him ’40 Saal Ka Nalayk Buddha’ During Ugly Spat

Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video: Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar have the ugliest verbal fight. Here's how Abhishek went back to his roots of aggressive behaviour.

Bigg Boss 17 Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain Have an Ugly Verbal Spat, Abhishek Calls Him '40 Saal ka Nalayak Buddha'

Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video: India’s most popular Hindi reality show takes another roller-coaster ride! A promotional video uploaded by Bigg Boss’s X handle has been making rounds on the internet. The video features Bigg Boss contestants Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain. Abhishek couldn’t control his emotions which led to an ugly conversation with Vicky. This was not the first time Abhishek went berserk with his emotions though. On multiple occasions, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan has schooled Abhishek over his aggressive behaviour. Take a look at the promo video where the two tussle in a conversation.

Abhishek Kumar Calls Vicky Jain ‘Stupid and Boring’- Watch Video

In the viral video, the contestants could be seen engaged in a heated conversation. The heated argument ignited when the two were seen discussing ‘allocating duties’ in the house. Refusing to help Abhishek after his exhausting hours of washing the dishes, Vicky was asked to help in arranging the washed utensils, but he refused to assist Abhishek with the dishes.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 17 New Video:

The argument began with age-shaming, and then Abhishek addressed Vicky as a ‘worthless forty-year-old man’. The conversation between the two spread like wildfire as Vicky continued to defend himself. Abhishek responded, “Please jaldi bolo, bahut boring ho jata hai aapki baat. Aap boring ho na (Please speak quickly, you get very boring. Aren’t you boring)?” He further added, “I have work. I can’t hear you talking so much. It gets boring.”

The Abhishek-Vicky verbal spat took unexpected turns when the former said, “You don’t understand. Go and ask everybody. Everyone says how stupid Vicky is. I will say this to your face. I am being real, not being fake as you. I am doing very well in the game.”

Fans Slam The Rude Behaviour of Abhishek Kumar On Social Media- Check Reactions

A section of fans didn’t accept the behaviour of Abhishek Kumar. Many fans called his actions ‘rude and disrespectful’. A fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, “What a fall for Abhishek.. Non stop same things.. absolutely wrong and vile in every sense.. He has come with a pre conceived plan to engage in meaningless fights, call names, age shame, character shame etc.. It’s high time makers take a cognisance of this as he has refused to listen even to @BeingSalmanKhan sir.. #BigBoss UNBELIEVABLE. ”

What a fall for Abhishek.. Non stop same things.. absolutely wrong and vile in every sense.. He has come with a pre conceived plan to engage in meaningless fights, call names, age shame, character shame etc.. It’s high time makers take a cognisance of this as he has refused to… — Anoop Mundhra (@anoopmundhra) December 11, 2023

Another fan of the reality show commented, “Basically Abhishek is that rude and aggressive guy that every class has.” The third user wrote, “Abhishek will be mid-weak eviction most probably. He was carrying a frying pan in his hand at his back when fighting with Vicky. What was his intention? Too many lies, scripted, role of a failed lover, frustrated, manipulated by him. Samarth is better!”

Abhishek will be mid-weak eviction most probably. He was carrying a frying pan in his hand at his back when fighting with Vicky. What was his intention?. Too much lies, scripted, role of failed lover, frustrated, manipulation by him.Samarth is better! — Kristna Saikia Official account (@Kristna_5) December 11, 2023

Which side do you pick – Vicky’s or Abhishek’s? Watch this space to get more updates on Bigg Boss 17!

