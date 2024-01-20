Home

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Roasts Vicky Jain’s Bhabhi; Ankita Lokhande’s Mother Makes A Shocking Statement – Watch

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's married life once again made it to the headlines after Salman Khan clears the equation between the family. Watch Video

Bigg Boss 17: The popular Hindi reality show, inches closer to its final round. With a few contestants left in the house. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17 host of the show, Salman Khan returns back on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In the clip, he was seen having a conversation with Ankita Lokhnade’s mother Vandana Lokhande, and Vicky Jain’s sister-in-law. Fans were taken aback when Salman pointed at the equation of Ankita and Vicky. Here’s what happened next.

Salman Khan Clears Doubts Between Ankita Lokande and Vicky Jain’s Family

Following the family week special, Vicky Jain’s mother made unexpected remarks about Ankita to the press. She mentioned that Vicky had to make financial commitments to marry the Pavitra Rishta actress. In a separate interview, Ranjana Jain stated that the family did not support their marriage.

Here’s a Recent Video Of Bigg Boss 17: Watch

PROMO: #WeekendKaVaar Salman addressed Vicky’s mother’s statement of Ham ye shaadi ke khilaf thepic.twitter.com/BZiDAnxEWg — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 19, 2024

Returning to the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman questions Vicky’s sister-in-law, Reshmi Jain, and inquires, “What is your perspective on Ankita and Vicky’s relationship? (sic).” Reshmi responds, “We are not comfortable with some of the apparent things. There are certain things that should not have happened (sic).”

Salman then asks her about Vicky’s mother’s statement. “Your mother-in-law has stated in the press, I directly ask you, ‘We have always been against Vicky and Ankita’s marriage,’ is this true? (sic).” Before Reshmi can say anything, Ankita’s mother, Vandana Pandis Lokhande, responds, “I am surprised myself as to why she said that (sic).”

Later in the video, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon was welcomed to the show. The celebrities had a fun time celebrating with Salman and promoted their upcoming movies Fighter and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The video also showed a glimpse of honest confessions, one member from Team B (Ankita, Vicky, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya) will be eliminated through audience voting during the roast segment.

Ankita Lokhande’s Equation with Vicky Jain

For the unknown, the Bollywood diva, Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. Later the couple entered the Bigg Boss 17 House together in October last year. Ever since the duo made their entry into the show, they are frequently seen engaging in heated arguments and shouting at the top of their voice. Recently, Ankita had indicated to split part once the controversial show comes to an end.

What are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande’s equation with Vicky Jain? Watch this space to get more details on Bigg Boss season 17!

