Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Vicky Jain’s Mom Turns on Her ‘Saas’ Mode For Bahu Ankita Lokhande, ‘Not Taking Care of Him…’ – WATCH

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Vicky Jain’s Mom Turns on Her ‘Saas’ Mode For Bahu Ankita Lokhande, ‘Not Taking Care of Him…’ – WATCH

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law got furious at her after she hit Vicky Jain with chappal - WATCH what happened next!

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Vicky Jain's Mom Turns on Her 'Saas' Mode For Bahu Ankita Lokhande, 'Not Taking Care of Him...' - WATCH

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Promo: Ankita Lokhande joined the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show with her husband Vicky Jain. From unsettling disputes and chappal fights to pregnancy, the duo have been keeping the audience engaged. To take things to the next level, Bigg Boss 17 hosted Lokhande, Jain’s mothers Vandana Pandis Lokhande and Ranjana Jain on the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. Colors TV released the promo on their official social media handle with a sneak peek at the forthcoming episode. Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande cried uncontrollably as soon as they saw their mothers.

Trending Now

Ankita looked at her mother and emotionally said, “Mummy, I love you.” Her mom also replied instantly, “I love you, beta.” While Vicky Jain got too emotional seeing his mom, she asked him, “Vicky, why are you crying? Don’t cry.” He cried inconsolably and told his mom, “Bohot galat samajte hai mummy sab (Everyone misunderstands me).”

You may like to read

Vicky Jain’s Mother Slams Ankita Lokhande

Ankita’s mother motivated the husband-wife and said, “Strongly khelo aur strong ban ke nikal (Play stronger and become stronger before you come out).” Vicky’s mother got emotional and told them, “You never fight at home. Ankita is kicking you, hitting you with her slipper.” While ‘Pavitra Rishta‘ actor assured Vicky’s mom, “Mama, I will take care of him.” To everyone’s surprise, her mother-in-law slammed Ankita, “No, you’re not taking care of him.”

Ankita Lokhande’s Mother-in-Law Gets Furious – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The promo went viral on social media and netizens began to sympathise with Ankita Lokhande. One of the users wrote, “Wait a minute aunty ji….. Vicky ro rha hai ,wo aapko dikh rha hai,..lekin Ankita v roti hai….vicky ki wajh se wo aapko nhi dikhta ….kya baat hai yrr👏……saas saas hoti hai….. hence proved (sic).” Another user wrote, “Vicky aur uski mom same to same hai ankita deserve better than vicky (sic).” The third user wrote, “Vicky’s mom is a bigger red flag than him and she has raised a true raja beta. Feeling so bad for Ankita. Kaha fasss gyi yaar ye💔 (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “Vicky kaise dominate Kar Raha hai ankita ko. Auntyji go bhi toh dekhiye. Sirf bahu galat hai? (sic).”

Ankita Lokhande was seen hitting her husband Vicky Jain with slippers in a recent Bigg Boss 17 episode after he grabbed her from behind. Vicky playfully grabbed his wife Ankita, but she didn’t appreciate it since she felt helpless. Soon after Vicky let go of her hand, Ankita started hitting her husband with her slippers. As she struck Vicky, other competitors started applauding her.

For the unversed, there have been several rumours that Ankita Lokhande’s pregnancy reports are negative amid the excitement around the Weekend Ka Vaar. The internet is awash with these reports, even if it hasn’t been formally confirmed or announced.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.