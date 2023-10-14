Home

Bigg Boss 17: When And Where to Watch Salman Khan’s Reality Show – Check Detailed Report

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan’s reality show is back and is all set to surprise the audiences with its new set of rules and contestants. The celebrity reality show will this time allow the use of mobile phones which has created a lot of curiosity among netizens. Fans have gone bonkers about the new format where celebrities will be allowed to communicate outside for the very first time in the history of Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 17 will premiere on October 15, 2023, while other inside details about the house are still kept under the wraps. A glimpse at When and where to watch the celebrity reality show.

WHEN TO WATCH SALMAN KHAN’S BIGG BOSS 17!

Colors TV’s Instagram handle recently shared the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17. The show’s premiere date is Sunday, October 15, 2023, and it will air on Colors from 9 PM onwards. Bigg Boss 17 will be shown between Monday to Friday around 10 PM. Salman will appear during weekends in his Weekend Ka Vaar episodes scheduled at 9 PM.

SALMAN KHAN GEARS UP FOR BIGG BOSS 17

Salman recently spoke about his experience on working in Bigg Boss 17 and said, “I have a long-standing association with Bigg Boss, and I’ve witnessed that each edition brings novelty and sets the bar of entertainment higher. In this season, the mantras of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum have laid out three paths for the contestants and it will be an exciting watch to see their journey unfold. I’m looking forward to hosting this one-of-a-kind edition as the contestants take on this interesting challenge of teaming up with the Boss himself.”

NEW ADDITION IN THE BIGG BOSS 17 HOUSE

There will be a unique area known as the ‘Archive Room’. Contestants will have the privilege of accessing this treasure trove of footage, allowing them to gain valuable insights into their fellow housemates’ interactions, as reported by India Today. Housemates will also get to check the specific events that have occurred throughout the season.

WHAT ARE THE UNIQUE FEAURES IN SALMAN KHAN’S REALITY SHOW!

The viewers will get an opportunity to choose from two multi-cam LIVE feeds and select the cameras they want to watch from, apart from the main live feed. Some watch-and-win programs such as Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan will give some exciting prizes to the winners of the 24-Hour LIVE Channel. Audiences can answer questions in the Jio Cinema App as part of the Bigg Boss quiz. Bigg Boss Fantasy League, Hype Chat and Janta Ka Vichaar are some of the interactive games from the reality show. Bigg Boss Hits, Bigg News, Unseen Undekha, Bigg Quicks and Live Shorts ares ome of the aditional segments that will be a part of the celebrity reality show.

