Bigg Boss 17: Why Munawar Faruqui is One of The Strongest Contenders For Trophy

After winning the Kangaa Ranaut-hosted Lockupp Season 1, standup comedian Munawar Faruqui is inside the Bigg Boss 17 now. Here's why he's going to be one of the most sought-after contestants for the trophy.

Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 17: Standup comedian Munawar Faruqui will now be seen inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. He has entered the Salman Khan show as one of the contestants this year and is already one of the strongest contestants. Munawar has already shown his game and the potential to entertain the audience in Lockupp Season 1. He won the Kangana Ranaut hoste-show and accepted the offer to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. He will be competing for the trophy with Manara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Isha Malviya among others. Munawar is already emerging as one of the most popular contestants inside. He has got a huge army supporting him and cheering for his win on social media. Here’s why he is going to be a really strong contender to win the trophy this year:

Relatability: Munawar is considered real and has been vocal about his struggles in the industry. His comedy act relates with the audience and he enjoys a niche fan-following because of this relatability. Entertaining: Munawar is known as both a comedian and a rapper. He has shown his talents in Lockupp Season 1. He is funny and predictable and that can really help him re-establish a connection with the audience. Smart Approach to the Game: During his stay in Lockupp Season 1, he was often appreciated for reading other people well and being able to play his game accordingly. Munawar knows how to deal with the twists and turns in the game, especially when Bigg Boss himself is going to show favouritism this year. Valuing Relations: When Munawar plays, he doesn’t play dirty. The comedian is known for having a mature and smart relationship with his fellow contestants. That can help him survive in the game for long and also, build lifelong relationships. Fan-following: Munawar already enjoys a fan base of millions. His entry into Bigg Boss 17 is only going to multiply that fan base. And when that happens, the voting lines will be open!

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17 and Munawar Faruqui!

