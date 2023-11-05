Bigg Boss 17 Wild Card Contestant Manasvi Mamgai EVICTED Just a Week After Her Entry

Home

Bigg Boss 17: Manasvi Mamgai, who joined the Salman Khan-hosted reality program a week ago as a wild card, was eliminated on Day 20 of Shanivaar Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss 17: Manasvi Mamgai, the former beauty queen, was led to the exit door on Saturday’s edition of Weekend Ka Vaar. She lost out on eviction just one week after entering Salman Khan’s hosted show due to a lower number of votes. Manasvi entered last week as a wildcard alongside Samarth Jurel. The model-actress was eliminated after Soniya Bansal.

This week, the maximum votes for nominations went to Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, and Sana Raees Khan. Manasvi was named after the ‘Dimaag’ house in the show. After her nomination, Manasvi tried her bit to be seen in the show by getting into a fight with Anurag, whom she called a traitor.

They also locked horns after the YouTuber said that she was not from Uttarakhand and kept repeating it for votes. Manasvi also got into trouble with Bigg Boss during the ration task, when she went to change her clothes ahead of the task without listening to the full instructions. She was also called out for disrupting the shooting as she wrote ‘Anurag is a traitor’ on mirrors, which have cameras recording the contestants 24×7.

Following her eviction, Salman Khan criticised Isha Malviya for her ‘complicated’ relationship with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar and her current lover Samarth Jurel, who joined Manasvi on the show as a wild card candidate. This caused Isha to get emotional.

‘Iss baar game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same‘ is the house theme, which raises the possibility that Bigg Boss might drop his cherished equality concept. “BB 17” boasts an array of intriguing features, including the Archive Room. This space will function as an extensive library, containing video from each episode of the current season. This time, Bigg Boss 17 is likewise split into three houses: Dil, Dimaag, and Dum.

