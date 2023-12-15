Home

Bigg Boss 17: Will Khanzaadi Become A Victim of Elimination In Weekend Ka Vaar? Here’s What Twitterati Have to Say

Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi, is rumored to have faced elimination from Bigg Boss 17, according to the latest buzz on social media, triggering numerous reactions.

Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan is expected to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 house on this weekend.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Updates: In a surprising turn of events, there are reports suggesting a major eviction in Bigg Boss 17, with Khanzaadi, also known as Firoza Khan, being speculated as the potential elimination. According to the latest buzz on social media, Khanzaadi might face eviction from the house this weekend. Interestingly, audience votes indicate that Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt are allegedly in the bottom two. Numerous Bigg Boss fans expressed their opinions on X (formerly known as Twitter), claiming that Khanzaadi will be the one evicted during the upcoming Weekend ka Vaar.

One user shared, “#BiggBoss17: #NeilBhatt and #VickyJain were in Bottom 2 this week, but #KhanZaadi has been evicted!! Why create this drama and ask for votes!! Stop this Drama!! Disappointing @ColorsTV.”

Check out the post here:

#BiggBoss17: #NeilBhatt and #VickyJain were in Botton 2 this week, but #KhanZaadi has been evicted!! Why creat this drama and ask for votes!! Stop this Drama!! Dissapointing @ColorsTV — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) December 14, 2023



As the post gained traction, fans began to speculate if Khanzaadi’s eviction was indeed the case. The post quickly garnered attention, and fans started reacting to the news.

One user wrote, “#Khanzaadi deserves to stay; she was getting votes and was more popular than Neil but unfair. Her only fault was she said I wanted to go home again last wkw. KHANZAADI WON HEARTS.” Another commented, “KHANZAADI WON HEARTS #bringbackkhanzaadi she deserves to be in the show.”

Who is Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi?

Firoza Khan, who entered the Bigg Boss house on October 15, 2023, is one of the most talked-about contestants. Firoza, better known by her stage name Khanzaadi, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter hailing from Assam.

This is not the first time Firoza has appeared on a reality show. Before Bigg Boss 17, she participated in the second season of MTV Hustle, a rap competition. Additionally, Khanzaadi has a YouTube channel where she frequently posts videos of herself rapping.

In August, Firoza grabbed headlines amid reports of her romantic involvement with Lebanese model and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jad Hadid. However, their speculated romance proved to be short-lived as the two unfollowed each other on Instagram just weeks later.

What do you think about Khanzaadi’s elimination?!

What do you think about Khanzaadi's elimination?!