Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Celebrates Victory Cake With Son Mikhail In Dongri- Watch Adorable Video

Bigg Boss 17 title winner Munawar Faruqui shared his victory moment with his son Mikhail. Munawar's family planned a small celebration that caught everyone's attention in the viral video.

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Celebrates Victory Cake With Son Mikhail In Dongri (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munwar Faruqui has become the talk of the town after lifting BB’s trophy recently. The comedian was also spotted in a video that went viral. The short clip showed Munwar celebrating his victory by cutting the cake with his son. Recently Munwar Faruqui did a road show in Dongri which was his birth place. The artist was mobbed by a sea of humans who came running to see Munwar lifting the trophy. Take a look at the adorable moment Munawar shared with his son Mikhail.

Munawar Faruqui Celebrates BB 17 Victory with His Son

Upon his return home, Munawar was pleasantly surprised by his son Mikhail, who had been fervently supporting his father’s quest for victory on Bigg Boss 17. His family organized a cozy celebration at home, where Munawar and his son Mikhail joyfully marked his Bigg Boss 17 triumph by cutting a cake together.

Take a look at Munwar’s Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawwar-fanclub (@munawwarfanclub)

The videos of the festivities are circulating on social media, showing them cutting cakes. Mikhail bears a strong resemblance to his father Munawar and appeared extremely joyful while cutting cakes in the video.

Munwar Faruqui Reaches Dongri, Welcomed By Sea Of Humans

Munawar’s supporters filled the streets of Dongri, with thousands gathering to celebrate his return home after emerging victorious in Bigg Boss 17. Coincidentally, it was also Munawar’s birthday when he clinched the title. Following the finale, the comedian-turned-singer took to social media to share a picture of himself with the Bigg Boss host and Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan, along with his well-deserved trophy.

‘Don’t Want My Son To Repeat The Mistakes’, Says Munwar

Munwar Faruqui in a recent conversation with ETimes stated that he wants to make his correct the mistakes he made in the past so that his son who is watching him on the TV doesn’t repeat the same mistake again. Munwar added, “Certainly! Initially, I was deeply concerned about how my son would perceive me when people made negative remarks about me. However, I now feel the need for my son to witness it and for me to explain that my actions were wrong, and to urge him to never follow the same path. I do not want him to make the same mistakes, as it is not the right thing to do (sic).”

Munwar further added, “I came to this realisation when I was completely shattered. If I have experienced this, it could serve as a lesson for many others, learned through my own experience (sic).”

Currently, Munwar Faruqui is basking in his success after winning the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. Munawar in the finals defeated Abhishek Kumar to lift the title.

