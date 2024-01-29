Home

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui opens up how Bigg Boss helped him during his toughest moments in the reality show. He further add how BB helped him to develop a better version of himself after winning the trophy.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munwar Faruqui recently in conversation with the media recalled his past relationship and stated that he wants to work on his past relationship. The artist after lifting the grand title of Bigg Boss 17 stood in front of the media and shared his experience in the reality show. Munwar not only emphasised his past relationship but also stated that he is willing to work on himself. A viral video of the BB 17 winner has been making headlines.

‘I Want To Become A Better Person’, Says Munwar

When I entered Bigg Boss I only focused on winning the game and bringing the trophy back home. But when I’m stepping out of the house I’m not just bringing the trophy with me. I have also brought a better version of myself since I stayed at Bigg Boss House.

He further added, “Mai bhot grateful hu ki mujhe kuch regret naho ho raha jo kuch bhi mere sath iss journey mai hua, mujhe uss cheez ka regret or afsos nahi hai (I am very grateful that I do not regret anything. Whatever has happened to me in this journey, I do not regret that thing) (sic).”

Watch Munawar Faruqui’s Latest Video:

I’m grateful that the test or the exam that I had, was witnessed by the audience that moulded me and everything happened in front of their eyes. I was at my worst still the audience pulled me back on the track (sic).”

Munwar Farqui’s Journey In Bigg Boss 17

Since Munwar Faruqui entered Bigg Boss season 17, he has been one of the strongest title contenders and he proved to his fans why he entered the popular reality show. Alongside Munwar Abhishek Kumar was declared the runner-up of the Bigg Boss 17 season. Munawar’s journey in the reality shoe has been nothing but a roller coaster ride for him. From sharing friendly moments with Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande to having heated debates with Ayesha Khan and Vicky Jain.

Recently in a conversation, Faruqui smashed all the claims being made against him while he was being accused of being a ‘womaniser’ and a ‘fixed winner.’ The Bigg Boss 17 fame denied all the claims, that distractions were there for him in the house. He further talked about his personal life and how he looks forward to fixing his mistake so that he doesn’t end up hurting his partner. He ended the conversation by stating, “Whatever happened inside the Bigg Boss house I’ve left it there now my focus will be to handle relations and things that I’ve made outside the show (sic).”

Congratulations Munwar Faruqui on lifting the Bigg Boss 17 Trophy!

