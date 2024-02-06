Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Shows Off His Moves On Naatu Naatu Song In a Private Bash with Friends, Watch Viral Video

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Shows Off His Moves On Naatu Naatu Song In a Private Bash with Friends, Watch Viral Video

Bigg Boss 17 title winner Munawar Faruqui made the headlines on social media, when the comedian was seen shaking his legs to the award -winning song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR. Watch video.

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Shows Off His Moves On Naatu Naatu Song In a Private Bash with Friends

Bigg Boss 17: Standup comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui hosted a private party in Mumbai along with his friends and close ones. While Munawar is currently basking in his success after lifting the Bigg Boss 17 title, Faruqui was recently seen shaking his legs to the popular Naatu Naatu song from the movie RRR. Now his viral dancing video is currently making rounds on social media. Take a look at the footsteps of the Bigg Boss 17 title winner.

Trending Now

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Dances To Naatu Naatu Song- Watch Viral Video

In the viral video, Munawar and his friends were seen coming together to show off their Naatu Naatu dance moves. Munawar opted for a brown shirt and white pants for his private party.

You may like to read

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui’s Naatu Naatu Step: Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Munawar Faruqui’s Roller Coaster Journey In Bigg Boss 17

On January 28, Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 17, with Abhishek Kumar as the first runner-up, followed by Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashetty. In addition to the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, Munawar Faruqui also received a luxurious new car and a substantial cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The comedian was filled with happiness upon being announced as the winner of Salman Khan’s show. During the finale episode, his mother and sister also appeared on the show to show their support.

Munawar Faruqui Mobbed By Sea Of Humans In Dongri

Later when Munawar left the Bigg Boss 17 sets, he was mobbed by a sea of humans while he planned to do a road show in his hometown Dongri, Maharashtra. It was on Monday when Munawar decided to celebrate his victory with his fans from Dongri. On the same day, Munawar made headlines for visiting his son who lives in Dongri. His family arranged a small celebration by cutting cakes with BB 17’s trophy by his son’s side. For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui’s son’s name is Mikhail.

Munawar Faruqui Rejects The Tag of ‘Fixed Winner’

While many pointed fingers at Munawar Faruqui and accused him of fixing the game to his favour. During a conversation with the Et Times, the stand-up comedian reacted, “Yaar fixed winner ko itna sab go through karna pade toh it can’t be a fixed winner. ( If a fixed winner has to go through everything, I don’t think so it can’t be called a fixed winner ) (sic).”

Munawar further added, “If I would have been a fixed winner I would have got everything on a platter. I’ve got nothing on a platter, I’ve worked hard and a lot. My answer to people who are calling me a fixed winner is just sitting and watching the entire season and you will realise that it wasn’t fixed (sic).”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.