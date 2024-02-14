Home

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Trolls Aditya Narayan After Live Concert Controversy, ‘Papa Kehte Hai…’

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui recently shared a post where he mentioned Aditya Narayan's viral video and trolled him with one of his father's song.

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui recently came to the limelight when he addressed the issue of Aditya Narayan’s viral video. Aditya took over the internet when a video of him snatching the phone from the crowd and throwing soon went viral on social media. On February 14, 2024, Munawar Faruqui tweeted a post against the act of Aditya Narayan’s viral video. Here’s what Munawar tweeted on X (Formerly known as Twitter).

Munawar Faruqui Takes a Dig at Aditya Narayan’s Viral Live Concert Video

Munawar on X shared a post in which he tweaked the lines of the singer, Udit Narayan’s popular number, Papa Kehte Hain’ originally composed by Aditya’s father, Udit Narayan. Munawar captioned his post, “Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega! Beta humare aise kaand karega… #AdityaNarayan(sic).”

Here’s a post shared by Munawar Faruqui:

Papa kehte hain,

badnaam karega! Beta humare aise kaand karega… #AdityaNarayan — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) February 13, 2024

Here’s What Happened During Aditya Narayan’s Concert!

In the viral video, Aditya was seen singing the song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from the movie Don when he became visibly upset with a fan. He seemed to hit the fan with his microphone and then tossed the fan’s phone into the audience before resuming his performance. As a consequence of his behaviour, Aditya was criticised as ‘arrogant’ by multiple individuals on social media. Aditya’s act was being criticised when his actions came forward, fans on social media went after Aditya Narayan’s acts and took a shot at him for his actions. However, the organisers also revealed that it was not Aditya’s fault.

During the conversation with Zoom, the organiser of the event stated, “That boy was not even a college student, he must be someone from outside the college. He was constantly dragging Aditya’s feet nonstop. He was very irritating. He banged his phone on Aditya’s feet multiple times. After that only did he lose his cool (sic).”

The event organiser further added, “He must have taken almost 200 selfies with this student. The whole concert went smoothly apart from this. After this incident, the show went on for almost two hours. If the student was right, he would have had come forward (sic).”

There have been no public announcements on Aditya Narayan’s behalf. Yet netizens on social media are in desperation to know what triggered Aditya during the concert. Munawar’s jab at Aditya Narayan’s viral live concert video might have caused widespread criticism against Aditya Narayan’s act.

What are your thoughts about Aditya Narayan’s act? Do you think his actions are justified?

